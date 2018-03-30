Global Research is a small team that believes in the power of information and analysis to bring about far-reaching societal change including a world without war.
Truth in media is a powerful instrument. As long as we keep probing, asking questions, challenging media disinformation to find real understanding, then we are in a better position to participate in creating a better world in which truth and accountability trump greed and corruption.
* * *
Is Facebook Listening through Your Smartphone Microphone? Whistleblower Says Yes
By, March 29 2018
A couple of years ago I had a pair of sunglasses stolen from my car when I forgot to take them with me when the car was being serviced. I complained to the garage and indignantly reported this important event to my wife. Spookily, the following day I started receiving ads in my Facebook feed for where I could buy exactly the same pair of sunglasses.
Monetary Policy, Money Supply and The Bank of Canada
By, March 29 2018
Few people understand the Canadian government’s relationship with the Bank of Canada or the nature of the Bank’s original raison d’être. Back in 2011 a lawsuit had been filed in the Federal Court by the Committee on Monetary and Economic Reform against the Government of Canada and the Bank of Canada.
UK Fusion Doctrine: Britain’s USA Patriot Act
By, March 29 2018
Britain’s Fusion Doctrine didn’t suddenly emerge in the wake of the March 4 Skripal incident. These initiatives take considerable time and debate to draft. It had to have been prepared well in advance of the state-sponsored Skripal incident, justifying what’s clearly unjustifiable.
The Twilight of the Empire Age: Whose World Will It Be? Why America Isn’t Great Anymore
By, March 30 2018
If today’s world is really inexorably moving from the tutelage of the sole superpower—America—and no other great power is willing or able to step in to lead it, then whose world will it be? And, most importantly, how can this sui generis “global village” best attend to and manage not only rising transnational threats and challenges, but opportunities as well?
France’s Political Landscape: Trade Unions and Left Parties Confront Macron’s Attacks on Rail Services and Jobs
By, March 29 2018
France is once again on the brink of an all-out industrial war – and its outcome could transform the country’s political landscape. The showdown is over the plans that President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Edouard Philippe have for the state-owned National Railway Company (SNCF), which have been described by Le Monde as “the biggest change for the SNCF since its founding in 1937.”
March for Eight Billion Lives. “US Wars and Domestic Gun Violence are Intertwined.” Interview with Riva Enteen
By, March 30 2018
Organizers of the upcoming Women’s March on the Pentagon are calling on the Democratic Party-sponsored Women’s March and March for Our Lives to expand their message to include the eight billion lives on the planet, all of which are imperiled by US weapons and wars. I spoke to Riva Enteen, a former National Lawyers Guild Program Director and a member of the steering committee for the October Women’s March on the Pentagon.
https://www.globalresearch.ca/selected-articles-facebook-and-your-smartphone-britains-patriot-act-why-america-isnt-great-anymore/5634114