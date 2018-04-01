15 hours ago April 1, 2018J.C.

Meet with Juan Carlos Rodriguez Diaz, a distinguished Cuban professor, researcher, historian and politician, a member of the National Assembly of People’s Power.

Also meet Yamil Martinez Marrero, the senior official of the Canada Desk of ICAP, the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples.

The parliamentarian will talk of elections and democracy. Yamil will talk of the Canadian Ché Brigade to Cuba.

 

Wed. March 21 CCFA Toronto How Cuba’s Democracy Works
www.ccfatoronto.ca647 501 1219 7:30 p.m. Friends House60 Lowther Ave

(north of St. George subway/Bedford exit)

Toronto, Ont.

 

Fri. March 23 CCFA Niagara Cuban Cross-Canada Tour
info@ccfaniagara.ca905 382 3468

 
Mahtay Café & Lounge, 5 p.m.241 St. Paul St.

St. Catharines, Ont.
Sat. March 24  CCFA Kingston Annual Romero Dinner
webmaster@ottawacuba.org St. Paul’s Anglican Church 6 pm
Montreal St &Queen St.
Kingston, Ont.

 

Mon. March 26   Ottawa-Cuba Connections Public Meeting 7 p.m.
Quaker Hall
Ottawa, Ont

 

Tues. March 27 La Table de concertationet solidarite Quebec-Cuba

tableqccu@gmail.com

514 721 4527

 Les Elections et La Democratie a CubaAu Centre St-Pierre 6:30 p.m.

1212 rue Panet, Salle 100

Montreal, Quebec
Sat. March 31 Manitoba-Cuba Solidarity Committee Cuban Parliamentarian Visit
South Osborne Place 7 p.m.
360 Osborne St. Multi-Purpose Room
Winnipeg, Manitoba

 

Tues. April 3 Vancouver Communities inSolidarity with Cuba Elections & Democracy in Revolutionary Cuba
www.vancoubasolidarity.com Vancouver Public Library, Central Branch 7 p.m.
340 West Georgia St.
Vancouver, B.C.

 

Wed. April 4 Victoria Friends of Cuba Cuba in Motion – Responding to New “Challenges
2994 Douglas (BCGEU Hall) 7 p.m.
Victoria, Vancouver Island
