Meet with Juan Carlos Rodriguez Diaz, a distinguished Cuban professor, researcher, historian and politician, a member of the National Assembly of People’s Power.

Also meet Yamil Martinez Marrero, the senior official of the Canada Desk of ICAP, the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples.

The parliamentarian will talk of elections and democracy. Yamil will talk of the Canadian Ché Brigade to Cuba.

Canadian Network on Cuba – Parliamentarian Tour

– March 21 to April 5 –

Juan Carlos Rodriguez Diaz, and Yamil Martinez

Wed. March 21 CCFA Toronto How Cuba’s Democracy Works www.ccfatoronto.ca647 501 1219 7:30 p.m. Friends House60 Lowther Ave (north of St. George subway/Bedford exit) Toronto, Ont. .

Fri. March 23 CCFA Niagara Cuban Cross-Canada Tour info@ccfaniagara.ca905 382 3468 Mahtay Café & Lounge, 5 p.m.241 St. Paul St. St. Catharines, Ont.

Sat. March 24 CCFA Kingston Annual Romero Dinner webmaster@ottawacuba.org St. Paul’s Anglican Church 6 pm Montreal St &Queen St. Kingston, Ont.

Mon. March 26 Ottawa-Cuba Connections Public Meeting 7 p.m. Quaker Hall Ottawa, Ont

Tues. March 27 La Table de concertationet solidarite Quebec-Cuba tableqccu@gmail.com 514 721 4527 Les Elections et La Democratie a CubaAu Centre St-Pierre 6:30 p.m. 1212 rue Panet, Salle 100 Montreal, Quebec

Sat. March 31 Manitoba-Cuba Solidarity Committee Cuban Parliamentarian Visit South Osborne Place 7 p.m. 360 Osborne St. Multi-Purpose Room Winnipeg, Manitoba

Tues. April 3 Vancouver Communities inSolidarity with Cuba Elections & Democracy in Revolutionary Cuba www.vancoubasolidarity.com Vancouver Public Library, Central Branch 7 p.m. 340 West Georgia St. Vancouver, B.C.

Wed. April 4 Victoria Friends of Cuba Cuba in Motion – Responding to New “Challenges 2994 Douglas (BCGEU Hall) 7 p.m. Victoria, Vancouver Island

https://www.globalresearch.ca/elections-and-democracy-national-speaking-tour-cubans-in-canadian-cities-march-21-april-4/5632812