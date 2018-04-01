14 hours ago April 1, 2018J.C.

gallery “Putin” New Documentary With English Subtitles

Watch

April 01, 2018 “Information Clearing House” –  A new film by Andrei Kondrashev. “Putin” dives into depth about the man who we all hear so much about, but know so little of.

From the early tumultuous days of the presidency – dealing with the terrorist situation, the Kursk tragedy and a demoralized Russia – to Putin now, the leader of a reenergized and recovered Russia.

A year in the making with personal stories that have never been told on camera before. Some will be shocking and stunning. Attempts on the president’s life and the toll of the presidency on Vladimir Putin himself – all of it has been brought together in the most complete portrait of Vladimir Putin that has been done to date.

Posted April 01, 2018

http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/49118.htm

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s