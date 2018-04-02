Hundreds of peace activists, joined by Joint List MKs, call on government to lift Gaza siege, prevent escalation of violence and pursue peace; Palestinain flags also hung during demo.

In a bitter irony, while the Western media through deliberate omission provided a biased analysis of the massacre committed by Israeli forces, in contrast segments of the Israeli media have nonetheless tacitly acknowledged the crimes committed by the Netanyahu government.

Below is a Y-net news report by Itay Blumenthal on the protest movements in Tel Aviv under the banner: “Stop the gunfire”, and “Two peoples, one hope”

**

Below are excerpts of the article. To read the complete article click here

Hundreds of people protested in Tel Aviv Sunday evening, demanding an end to the escalation of violence on the Gaza border and calling for a peace process to end the Israel-Palestinian conflict.

Protesters carried signs bearing various slogans, such as “There’s another way”, “Stop the gunfire”, and “Two peoples, one hope” while some Palestinian flags were hung.

…

The protesters in Tel Aviv were comprised of activists from Standing Together, Another Voice, Combatants for Peace, Peace Now, The Forum for Bereaved Israeli-Palestinian Families, Hope Instead of War, Meretz, Breaking the Silence, Hadash, Zazim and Gush Shalom.

Source: Motti Kimchi

“During the festival of liberation, Gazans came to search for their freedom and came under live fire,” said Hadash activist and MK Aida Touma-Suleiman from the Joint List.

Source: Motti Kimchi

“The Bibi-Lieberman government prepared the ground for the slaughter and fired without blinking at the civilians, at the children and women who were looking for their freedom,” she added. “We stand here in the heart of Tel Aviv to say not in our name. Enough with the wars, enough with the killing.” …

Source: Motti Kimchi

“We demand that these incidents are investigated … but an investigation is not enough,” he continued. “We must change direction. We cannot continue to ignore the turmoil and threats in Gaza. We demand that the government stop this escalation and the incitement.”

Source: Motti Kimchi

To read the complete article click here

Featured image is from Motti Kimchi.

https://www.globalresearch.ca/activists-at-tel-aviv-demo-say-gazans-searched-for-freedom-got-shot-not-in-our-name/5634329