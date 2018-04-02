World media has for weeks uncritically accepted British government claims, backed by the U.S., that the Russian government attempted to assassinate the double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, with a weapons grade” nerve agent. Even a minute amount of the agent Novichok should kill almost immediately.

But the recovery of Skirpal’s daughter and a series of other inconsistencies and changes of story render the official account more than suspect, particularly as that account fits with the barrage of anti-Russian propaganda emanating from the British and U.S. governments and military-intelligence systems to justify further aggressive moves against Russia. The Russian government denies any involvement in the Skirpal affair.

Unmentioned in mass media discussions of the Skirpal affair has been the previous public support for the assassination of Edward Snowden in Russia by officials of the U.S. government and Congress members, who claim to be horrified by the dubious claim that the Russian government assassinated in Britain a double agent who betrayed other Russian agents.

Far more serious than the threats against Snowden are the daily assassinations carried out by the U.S. government. By definition, assassination is politically motivated murder, the intentional killing of one or more individuals without any impartial judicial process which includes the right of defense.

The assassins employed by the U.S.government are housed in a government building in the U.S. and supplied with weekly ‘kill lists’. The assassins weapons of choice are ‘drones’, pilot less military aircraft, which they control remotely from their computers to fly over other countries and exterminate their victims. Under Obama there were 563 ‘strikes’ in Yemen, Somalia, and Pakistan and other countries- aka 563 assassinations – carried out from lists supplied by him and his circle of advisors.

Hundreds of individuals placed on these lists, which continue to be created to this day, alongside much larger numbers of individual bystanders caught by the firing from the drones, have been assassinated.

The targeted individuals are referred to as ‘terrorists’, though many of them are simply members of resistance groups or verbal opponents of U.S. military occupations of their countries. No court has found them guilty of any crime. They are simply placed on the ‘kill lists’ by the U.S. president or other high officials.

It should be emphasized that there is nothing secret about the U.S. governments assassination program. Nor is there anything secret about the enthusiasm for assassinating Edward Snowden expressed by CIA and other U.S. government officials and by some members of the U.S. Congress.

These matters are spoken of openly and with approval by members of the U.S. Congress and by military and intelligence officials. It is more than ironic that these same officials feign outrage that Russia, which denies any involvement, allegedly assassinated one person.

“Towards a World War III Scenario: The Dangers of Nuclear War”

by Michel Chossudovsky

Available to order from Global Research!

ISBN Number: 978-0-9737147-5-3

Year: 2012

Pages: 102

Print Edition: $10.25 (+ shipping and handling)

PDF Edition: $6.50 (sent directly to your email account!)

Michel Chossudovsky is Professor of Economics at the University of Ottawa and Director of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG), which hosts the critically acclaimed website www.globalresearch.ca . He is a contributor to the Encyclopedia Britannica. His writings have been translated into more than 20 languages.

Reviews

“This book is a ‘must’ resource – a richly documented and systematic diagnosis of the supremely pathological geo-strategic planning of US wars since ‘9-11’ against non-nuclear countries to seize their oil fields and resources under cover of ‘freedom and democracy’.”

–John McMurtry, Professor of Philosophy, Guelph University

“In a world where engineered, pre-emptive, or more fashionably “humanitarian” wars of aggression have become the norm, this challenging book may be our final wake-up call.”

-Denis Halliday, Former Assistant Secretary General of the United Nations

Michel Chossudovsky exposes the insanity of our privatized war machine. Iran is being targeted with nuclear weapons as part of a war agenda built on distortions and lies for the purpose of private profit. The real aims are oil, financial hegemony and global control. The price could be nuclear holocaust. When weapons become the hottest export of the world’s only superpower, and diplomats work as salesmen for the defense industry, the whole world is recklessly endangered. If we must have a military, it belongs entirely in the public sector. No one should profit from mass death and destruction.

–Ellen Brown, author of ‘Web of Debt’ and president of the Public Banking Institute

The original source of this article is Global Research Copyright © Eric Sommer , Global Research, 2018

https://www.globalresearch.ca/its-not-russia-americas-unspoken-program-of-political-assassinations/5634333