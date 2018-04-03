VISIT MY NEW WEB SITE:

stephenlendman.org

(Home – Stephen Lendman).

Contact at lendmanstephen@sbcglobal.net.

The March 4 incident followed earlier fabricated accusations, falsely blaming Russia for things it had nothing to do with.

No evidence was presented corroborating all accusations made. Anyone with minimum intelligence know claims without proof don’t pass the smell test.

The likely US/UK-staged Skripal incident has the overwhelming aroma of Russophobic disinformation – demonizing a country opposing Washington’s imperial agenda, defeating its regime change aim in Syria, foiling its plan to redraw the Middle East map, its scheme for dominating the region together with Israel.

The main US/Israeli objective is replacing Islamic Republic of Iran governance with pro-Western puppet rule. The road to Tehran runs through Damascus now blocked by Russia.

Putin apparently intends staying the course, knowing if Syria and Iran fall, Russia and China are Washington’s next targets.

These nations are the only ones standing in the way of unchallenged US global dominance – its longstanding imperial goal crucial to prevent.

Along with continuing its anti-terrorism operations in Syria, Russia intends debunking the Skripal hoax.

Days earlier, its Foreign Ministry said

what’s going on “shows that the UK authorities are not interested in finding out the motives and those responsible for the crime in Salisbury and suggests that the British intelligence services are involved in it,” adding: “The behavior of the British authorities raises many questions. The UK population is itself kept in the dark about the key moments of this announced serious threat of the incident. The total number of victims is unknown.”

Do any exist? Allegedly poisoned police detective Nick Bailey is alive, discharged from hospitalization, and well.

Skripal’s daughter Yulia appears heading for a full recovery from whatever may have harmed her – clearly not a military-grade nerve agent as falsely claimed, able to kill in minutes, survival not possible if affected.

Is Sergey Skripal’s “miraculous recovery” next? Britain continues suppressing information about the March 4 incident.

On March 3,

“British military conducted exercises, during which the methods of combating chemical and biological contamination were practiced,” Russia’s Foreign Ministry explained,” adding: London led a worldwide “campaign to create an absolute presumption of Russia’s guilt” despite no corroborating evidence proving it.

Moscow considers the Skripal incident an “assassination attempt” of Russian citizens,” a scheme to falsely blame the Kremlin for what happened.

UK Porton Down Defense Science and Technology Laboratory head Gary Aitkenhead “admitt(ed)” Britain was developing poisonous substances it falsely claimed Russia used.

A previous article suggested the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) is likely to rubber-stamp UK claims about the Skripal incident – given samples of alleged evidence were provided by Theresa May’s government.

They could have come from its Porton Down lab – unconnected to the Skripals. On Monday, Russia’s envoy to the OPCW Alexander Shulgin said

“(o)ur position is clear.” “We advocate a comprehensive, open and unbiased investigation. Russia is ready for it, and our experts are ready to participate in such work.”

If Russian experts are barred from participation in the OPCW probe, its findings will be rejected, Shulgin stressed.

OPCW director general Ahmet Uzumcu refused to share information about the investigation it’s conducting without UK approval – a policy Moscow rejects, calling its probe invalid. An official objection was submitted to the organization stressing this position.

On Monday, Sergey Lavrov slammed Britain for “tak(ing) their game too far.” Separately, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called what’s going on “a major failure for Theresa May…exposing a large-scale effort to manipulate international public opinion” – through fabricated accusations clear to everyone paying attention.

East/West tensions are at a dangerous fever pitch – risking serious consequences if things continue on their present course.

*

Stephen Lendman is a Research Associate of the CRG, Correspondent of Global Research based in Chicago.

My newest book as editor and contributor is titled “Flashpoint in Ukraine: How the US Drive for Hegemony Risks WW III.”

The original source of this article is Global Research Copyright © Stephen Lendman , Global Research, 2018

https://www.globalresearch.ca/skripal-incident-deception/5634541