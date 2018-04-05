VISIT MY NEW WEB SITE:

Throughout the Occupied Territories, Palestinian lives and welfare are threatened daily – Gaza, the West Bank and East Jerusalem virtual free-fire zones.

Shooting, killing and injuring Palestinians demonstrating for their fundamental rights is one of many threats they face under repressive occupation.

Israel intends no letup in viciousness against Palestinians wanting to live free on their own land, in their own country, their fundamental rights respected, upheld by the international community – instead of one-sided support for Israel, treating them like non-persons.

Israeli defense minister Avigdor Lieberman vowed no letup in Israeli viciousness, saying:

“We have set clear rules of the game, and we do not intend to change them.” “Anyone who approaches the fence endangers his life, and I would recommend that Gaza residents put their efforts not into protesting against Israel, but into regime change within the Strip.” Israeli forces “operated exceptionally well, as expected, and I have no doubt that we will continue to act in the same way in the days to come,” adding: “(A)ll of our troops deserve a commendation.”

Freedom of expression and assembly are fundamental rights, enshrined in America’s First Amendment and international law, protected as long as peaceful.

The International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights states the following:

“The right of peaceful assembly shall be recognized. No restrictions may be placed on the exercise of this right other than those imposed in conformity with the law and which are necessary in a democratic society in the interests of national security or public safety, public order, the protection of public health or morals or the protection of the rights and freedoms of others. (Article 21).” “1. Everyone shall have the right to freedom of association with others, including the right to form and join trade unions for the protection of his interests. 2. No restrictions may be placed on the exercise of this right other than those which are prescribed by law and which are necessary in a democratic society in the interests of national security or public safety, public order, the protection of public health or morals or the protection of the rights and freedoms of others. (Article 22).”

Israel equates nonviolent Palestinian demonstrations with “incitement” – individuals involved in self-defense, along with justifiable resistance against tyranny, considered “terrorists.”

The world community largely closes its eyes to horrific Israeli high crimes, accountability never forthcoming despite horrific mistreatment of an entire population for over 70 years.

Israeli officials and supportive media falsely accuse peaceful Palestinian demonstrators with protesting violently.

Lieberman lied calling the majority of Palestinians killed on Friday “terrorists,” compounding his Big Lie, adding:

“These weren’t innocent civilians who came as part of a civil protest.” “This was a provocation well organized by the military wing of Hamas in an attempt to violate our sovereignty, to disrupt our daily life and to pester the nation of Israel’s celebrations of the first day of Passover. We did what we had to do.” “We didn’t initiate any provocations against the residents of Gaza. We protect our residents.”

All of the above is a despicable perversion of cold, hard facts.

Commenting on Friday’s massacre, the Palestinian BDS National Committee said what happened “(evok(ed) memories of the South African apartheid regime’s massacre of peaceful protesters in Sharpeville in 1960…”

“Israel’s military committed a new massacre against Palestinian civilians as they were peacefully commemorating Palestinian Land Day, calling for an end to Israel’s brutal blockade of Gaza, and asserting the UN-stipulated right of return for Palestinian refugees.” Israeli violence was “premeditated,” in part explained by an IDF statement, saying “nothing was carried out uncontrolled. Everything was accurate and measured. We know where every bullet landed.” “…Israel yet again used Palestinian civilians as guinea pigs in its weapons laboratory, testing its new teargas-firing drones against civilians in Gaza,” the Palestinian BDS National Committee stressed, adding: “The export of Israeli military technology, ‘field-tested’ on Palestinians, contributes substantially to financing Israel’s oppression of Palestinians and military aggression against other nations.”

Israel is the region’s most egregious human rights abuser.

Full support and encouragement by Washington green-lights it to do what ever it pleases against Palestinians and Syria – no matter how lawless, destructive and harmful to human life and welfare.

