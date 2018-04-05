You can help us by forwarding this selection of articles to your friends and colleagues.

If you haven’t yet, you may sign up for our daily newsletter, it’s free! Also connect with us through Facebook, Twitter and YouTube to keep spreading awareness to your friends and followers.

We are currently envisaging the creation of The Online Global Research Library, which will provide easy access to more than 80,000 articles in our archive, with a set of user friendly internal search engines (by author, country, themes, topics, key words, language, etc.). To undertake this endeavor, we need the support of our readers. If you are in a position to make a donation in support of the Global Research Library Project, kindly click the donation button.

* * *

Raging US/UK Political Assault on Russia

By Stephen Lendman, April 05, 2018

Despite no evidence suggesting Russian involvement, the official hostile narrative continues – supported by Western media.

During an OPCW Executive Council Wednesday special session, Moscow’s proposed joint investigation was rejected by Washington and Britain.

Doubts About Novichok

By Professor Paul Mckeigue, Professor Piers Robinson, and Jake Mason, April 05, 2018

Official statements from the UK government claim that the “military grade nerve agent” detected in Salisbury was “part of a group of nerve agents known as Novichok” that the Russian chemist Vil Mirzayanov alleged had been developed in the Soviet Union in a secret programme. The structures of these compounds, labelled A-230, A-232, A-234, A-242 and A-262, were published by Mirzayanov in a book in 2008, twelve years after he emigrated to the US.

Skripal-Novichok Case: Hiding UK-U.S. Lies Gets Top Priority

By Eric Zuesse, April 05, 2018

The U.S. and its allies have been successful in hiding the basis on which Russian diplomats were expelled from their countries — expelled on still-undocumented accusations that Russia’s Government was behind the poisoning of Sergei and Yulia Skripal in Salisbury England on March 4th. On Wednesday April 4th, the Executive Council of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) said no to Russia’s proposal for an OPCW investigation into the source of the toxin that was used in the attack.

The Skripal Affair is a Hoax. If Russia is “No Longer to Blame”, What Next?

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky, April 05, 2018

The British government has acknowledged that there is no evidence that Russia was the source of the nerve gas agent, while still sticking to the story that the “Kremlin was behind the attack”.

Russia Claims Skripal Poisoning Was Staged by the UK Intelligence

By Zero Hedge, April 03, 2018

Russia’s Ambassador to the UK, Alexander Yakovenko, says that London’s reluctance to share information on the March 4 poisoning of former double agent Sergei Skripal has led Moscow to suggest that London authorities actually perpetrated the crime.

While In Coma: Yulia Skripal Logged Into Her VKontakte Page? (Russian Version of Facebook)

By Joaquin Flores, April 01, 2018

The 33-year-old daughter of Sergei Skripal, Yulia Skripal, visited her”Vkontakte” page – sort of a Russian version of Facebook – on the morning of March 7th, three days after the “assassination” attempt that put her allegedly in a coma, until just a few days ago. She was poisoned, according to the British government, along side her father Sergei, and according to the official version, hasn’t regained consciousness until quite recently.

The original source of this article is Global Research Copyright © Global Research News , Global Research, 2018

https://www.globalresearch.ca/selected-articles-novichok-myth-debunked-how-will-russia-respond/5634854