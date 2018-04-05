General Ben Hodges, commander of US gound forces in Europe (US Army Europe), called for the establishment of a “military Schengen Area” so that, to face “Russian aggression”

The European Commission presented the Action Plan on Military Mobility on 28 March. “By facilitating military mobility within the EU, – explains the foreign representative of the Union, Federica Mogherini – we can be more effective in reacting when challenges arise”. Even if she does not say so, the reference to “Russian aggression” is evident.

The Action Plan was actually decided not by the EU, but by the Pentagon and NATO. In 2015, General Ben Hodges, commander of US gound forces in Europe (US Army Europe), called for the establishment of a “military Schengen Area” so that, to face “Russian aggression”, US forces could move quickly from one European country to another, without being slowed down by national regulations and customs procedures. (Manlio Denucci)

The Militarization of the European Union: Schengen Area Handed Over to US-NATO Forces

By Manlio Dinucci, April 05, 2018

Manlio Denucci reveals in this pathbreaking video produced by Pandora TV the not so hidden agenda which consists in a US-NATO military occupation of the European Union.

Video (English subtitles)

