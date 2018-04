Watch

In a speech at Duke University in North Carolina, U.S. Permanent representative to the UN, Nikki Haley expressed confidence that Russia will never be a friend of the US.

“Russia will never be our friend. However, however, this does not mean that we do not want to work with them,” said Haley.

Posted April 06, 2018

