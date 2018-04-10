1 hour ago April 10, 2018J.C.

gallery Video: U.S. Conservatism Slams the Uneasy Bipartisan Consensus in Favor of War with Syria

Tucker Carlson Challenges Mississippi Senator Robert Wicker (R)

By Global Research News
Global Research, April 10, 2018
Fox News

Genuine rifts are unfolding within US conservatism regarding the war with Syria, which could potentially lead to a shift in the Trump administration’s policy stance. 

Here’s a nice rant on Fox News by a man who has described himself as “the most right wing person I know” but who is slamming the bipartisan consensus on war and regime change in Syria.

Thanks to Prof Graeme MacQueen for bring this to the attention of Global Research 

 

The original source of this article is Fox News
Copyright © Global Research News, Fox News, 2018

