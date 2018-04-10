Tucker Carlson Challenges Mississippi Senator Robert Wicker (R)

Genuine rifts are unfolding within US conservatism regarding the war with Syria, which could potentially lead to a shift in the Trump administration’s policy stance.

Here’s a nice rant on Fox News by a man who has described himself as “the most right wing person I know” but who is slamming the bipartisan consensus on war and regime change in Syria.

*



