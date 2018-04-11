The Myth of “Lone Assassin” Political Murders: MLK’s was just Another one of Many Conspiratorial Crimes (and Cover-ups) of the 20th Century.

The CIA owns everyone of any significance in the major media…We’ll know our disinformation program is complete when everything the American people believe is false.” – William Colby, Ronald Reagan’s Director of the CIA (1981)

“You can fool all the people some of the time, and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time.” — Abraham Lincoln

“Behind the ostensible government sits enthroned an invisible government owing no allegiance and acknowledging no responsibility to the people. To destroy this invisible government, to befoul the unholy alliance between corrupt business and corrupt politics is the first task of the statesmanship of the day.” — Theodore Roosevelt, (1906)

“The rank and file is usually much more primitive than we imagine. Propaganda must therefore always be essentially simple and repetitious. The most brilliant propagandist technique will yield no success unless one fundamental principle is borne in mind… it must confine itself to a few points and repeat them over and over.” – Joseph Goebbels, German Nazi “Minister of Propaganda and Public Enlightenment”

“If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it. The lie can be maintained only for such time as the State can shield the people from the political, economic and/or military consequences of the lie. It thus becomes vitally important for the State to use all of its powers to repress dissent, for the truth is the mortal enemy of the lie, and thus by extension, the truth is the greatest enemy of the State.” — Joseph Goebbels

“In politics, nothing happens by accident. If it happens, you can bet it was planned that way.” – President Franklin Delano Roosevelt

“The media is the most powerful entity on earth. Because they control the minds of the masses, they have the power to make the innocent guilty and to make the guilty innocent, and that’s power…If you’re not careful, the newspapers will have you hating the people who are being oppressed, and loving the people who are doing the oppressing.” – Malcolm X

“The news media is full of propaganda, due to the corrupting influence of huge corporations that own them or advertise on them. The overall agenda is to convince the audience to be in favor of and vote for their own victimization and abuse, willingly and voluntarily…The majority of the human population has allowed itself to be deceived through ignorance, deception, stupidity, chronic apathy or a serious lack of curiosity and questioning, all somewhat bolstered by cynicism…Consumerism rules, and as long as their bellies are full and their heads are filled with mindless entertainment or other gratuitous distraction, people are happy (The Roman Empire’s “Bread and Circuses” theory of maintaining political control of the population. – ed. note). Genetic cloning is unnecessary. Cloning has already been done because of the effects of mass media brainwashing.” – Paul A. Philips

“There is abundant evidence of a major high-level conspiracy in the assassination of my husband, Martin Luther King, Jr. And the civil court’s unanimous verdict has validated our belief.” — Mrs. Coretta Scott King (December 8, 1999), as she heard the jury trial verdict that followed a month of sworn testimony from over 70 witnesses in a widely un-reported civil trial in Memphis, Tennessee. The trial was shamefully boycotted by EVERY mainstream media outlet that you can think of, including the New York Times. The 12-person jury verdict unanimous exonerated the “patsy” James Earl Ray for any role in the assassination of MLK. The verdict did convict Loyd Jowers and “other parties known and unknown” for their parts in the vast US government conspiracy to assassinate King. The evidence brought forth by attorney William Pepper was so powerful, thorough and convincing that the jury only needed to deliberate for 59 minutes.

The US government’s disinformation campaign to shape the public’s view of important historical events never stops. Propaganda, disinformation and dirty tricks have been part of America even before certain colonial ruling elite’s pretended that the Pilgrims were being nice to – rather than plotting genocide against – the indigenous people at the mythical ”First Thanksgiving”. The “nice” Pilgrims were actually theologically-fascistic witch-believers who regarded the indigenous people as satanic sub-humans whose land could be stolen from them and whose women and children could be massacred with God’s blessings. These so-called Christians sincerely believed that the souls of the native American “subhumans” that had occupied America for 10,000 years could only be “saved” from eternal damnation by being forcibly baptized against their wills into the Christian religion. Sugar-coating the Pilgrim’s decidedly un-Christ-like natures was good for the image of the new nation whose economy would soon be built on the satanic enslavement of other equally” sub-human” black Africans who were about to be kidnapped, cruelly transported from their native lands and then bought and sold in the mythical “land of the free and the brave”.

Many of the widely-accepted myths about our allegedly “honorable” racist ancestors have intentionally obscured the fact that the vast majority of America’s proud slave-owning Founding Fathers were greedy for power and wealth. And yet these and similar myths about the goodness of America’s ruling classes continue to be knowingly taught to grade school students up to the present moment.

Many American myths over the past century involve the alleged “lone assassins” who murdered national leaders like President Kennedy, Malcolm X, Martin Luther King and Bobby Kennedy. These myths have been successfully perpetuated, thanks to a complicit mainstream media that is afraid to tell any of the many stories that refute the official stories that have been firmly established in the minds of the “rank and file” by powerful anti-democratic entities that include the CIA and the FBI, despite the overwhelming evidence that would prove in any legitimate court of law that those dramatic world-changing assassinations were indeed the result of high-level conspiracies involving deep state think tanks, disinformation campaigns, dirty tricks, death threats, the silencing of whistle-blowers and eye-witnesses, and with the essential help from the deep state-approved mainstream media. Documentable stories that totally refutes the official stories are often reported by eye-witnesses and reporters on Day One of the dramatic event. But the official cover-ups and revisionism usually only get their start in earnest on Day Two, usually because the Deep State hasn’t gotten their false stories coordinated and “revealed” to the newspapers of record and the major television networks that will then willingly join the cover-up starting on Day Two.)

The most recent egregious example of perpetuating the totally disproven “crazed lone-gunman” assassination myth (therefore making it “not a conspiracy”) occurred the day before the 50th anniversary of MLK’s assassination on April 3, 2018. On that date PBS aired its shameful “The Road to Memphis”, the American Experience documentary that “proved” that James Earl Ray was the assassin that killed Martin Luther King, Jr. As if Joseph Goebbelswas behind the Big Lie, none of the facts about the 1999 jury trial that exonerated Ray from all charges of murder were mentioned.

Significantly, one of the most prominent people being interviewed on the documentary was Gerald Posner, a notorious writer who must be on the payroll of powerful Deep State entities because he always ignores facts that disproves his made-up assertions that the US government deep state entities have never conspired to use political assassinations as a tool to further their hidden agendas. The fascinating MLK/Ray assassination myth revolves around the courageous efforts of William Pepper and the hard work he and his team of investigators have done in uncovering the truth.

William Pepper was a photo-journalist who spent time in Vietnam documenting some of the atrocities our military was perpetrating there. His journalistic work shocked Martin Luther King’s humanity and inspired King to publicly speak out against the war in a major speech delivered at the Riverside Church in New York city on April 4, 1967, exactly one year prior to his murder.

Eventually Pepper came to recognize the falsity of the official “lone assassin” story after he had been given a chance to interview James Earl Ray in prison. Certain of Ray’s innocence, Pepper devoted the next several decades of his life working to exonerate him. Pepper went on to write Orders to Kill in 1995 while Ray was still alive. After successfully proving in a court of law (in 1999) that MLK’s assassination was a government conspiracy that posthumously absolved Ray of having played any role in the deed, he wrote about the evidence presented in that trial An Act of State: The Execution of Martin Luther King. The trial itself was boycotted and the dramatic results of the trial black-listed by every media entity that had been responsible for popularizing the Ray/King “lone assassin” myth, including the New York Times.

When a large amount of new testimony, previously hidden documents and additional witnesses came forward following the publication of An Act of State, Pepper wrote “The Plot to Kill King: The Truth About the Assassination of Martin Luther King, Jr in 2017. That third book about the MLK/Ray myth contains every document, new and old, that Pepper made use of in establishing his iron-clad case proving that Ray was innocent of all charges and that the MLK assassination was indeed a conspiracy.

Below are easily available internet sources documenting the above assertions:

The panel on the No Lies Radio show consisted of the following 3 experts who have thoroughly researched and written about the 3 assassinations.

1) William Pepper has legally represented James Earl Ray and also Sirhan Sirhan, the also falsely accused “lone assassin” of RFK. (Recall that the gunshots that killed RFK entered the back of his head, whereas Sirhan was positioned in front of RFK). Pepper is also an expert on 9/11, including the Deep State conspiracy and cover-up of the proven controlled demolitions of the three World Trade Center towers on 0/11/01. His website can be found by googling williampepper.org. 2) Russ Baker is an investigative journalist who wrote Family of Secrets: The Bush Dynasty and America’s Invisible Government (whose central theme is the Kennedy assassination conspiracy). Baker’s website is at www.whowhatwhy.org. 3) Andrew Krieg, director of the Justice Integrity Project, wrote Presidential Puppetry: Obama, Romney and Their Masters and has written shorter works about both the JFK and RFK assassinations. Krieg’s website is at http://www.justice-integrity.org/.

And here are a couple of other very revealing lists of important assassinations in the history of the world:

It doesn’t take any deep reading of the information in this article to come to the embarrassing conclusion that most of us naïve, trusting Americans have been bamboozled into tolerating, for far too long, “evil-doers in high places” just like the obedient “Good Germans” did prior to Germany’s takeover by the war-mongering, imperialist, racist, misogynist, tyrannical, anti-democratic, militaristic, right-wing Nazi Party. To see if there are connections between the politics of Nazi Germany and our current political situation if America today or during the MLK era, one only has to ask any knowledgeable member of this list of oppressed American groups: native Americans, African Americans, suffragettes, women’s rights, non-Caucasians, non-Christians, non-English speaking immigrants or anybody in the GLBTQ community.

Just examining the partial list of “evil-doers in high places” in this article will remind readers of some of the Deep Stare entities that have cunningly and secretly orchestrated the marginalization, demonization, silencing, disappearances, “suicidings” or psychological or physical assassinations of America’s most altruistic, progressive and peace-making leaders, not to mention the ongoing oppression of the world’s most discriminated-against people whose futures – or lack thereof – have depended on those leaders.

Real patriots who love their country (but not necessarily their leadership) and therefore are likely to refuse to submit to or obey their anti-democratic tyrants need to pay attention to what can be learned from this article, because the evil-doing institutions and their ruling elites are gradually accruing more and more wealth and more and more power that everybody knows won’t be used for the common good. Tyrants and their obedient followers can be identified by their repeated claims that anything, especially taxes, that is used for the common good is akin to communism.

Immediately below is the most concise article that I have found online articulating the established facts that William Pepper has so tirelessly gathered that proved the innocence of James Earl Ray. The article below was written for Global Research by Asad Ismi two years ago (type in ”Asad Ismi” at Global Research). The truly guilty conspirators who plotted and/or carried out King’s assassination include the Deep State operatives such as the afore-mentioned highly secretive conspiratorial groups such as the CIA, the infamous J Edgar Hoover, Hoover’s equally infamous and very racist FBI at the time, the Pentagon, the US military’s sniper squads, the racist Memphis Police Department, the Mafia, assorted war-profiteers, the mainstream media, and many elected and non-elected officials that exist at every level of government. For specific details, including many official documents, read William Pepper’s most recent book, “The Plot to Kill King: The Truth About the Assassination of Martin Luther King, Jr.”

Please pay close attention to what Mr Ismi and Mr Pepper have to say, for their truths can be easily generalized to apply to both past, present and future evil-doers that continue to be active in American politics and business today. American history and world history will be a whole lot more understandable if the lies and myths are exposed and the facts known.

The truth can make us free.

See also the recent Global Research Interview with William Pepper

The Plot to Kill Martin Luther King: “We All Knew He [Ray] Was Not the Shooter”. A Conversation with William Pepper on Global Research

William Pepper and Michael Welch, Global Research, April 7, 2018

Who Killed Martin Luther King? The Cover-Up of the Century

By Asad Ismi – Global Research, First published on January 19, 2016

Excerpts

“The United States government is the greatest purveyor of violence in the world.” — Martin Luther King

On December 8, 1999, a jury in Memphis, Tennessee, reached the verdict that Martin Luther King Jr. was killed as a result of a conspiracy involving the FBI, CIA, U.S. Army, Memphis police and the Mafia.

After a five-week trial which presented 70 witnesses, the jury (made up of six blacks and six whites) rejected the official position that the civil rights titan was shot by a lone assassin, James Earl Ray, who was jailed for 99 years for the crime and died in 1998. The verdict concluded a wrongful death civil lawsuit brought by the King family against Loyd Jowers, owner of Jim’s Grill, a Memphis cafe located next to the scene of the shooting when it took place on April 4, 1968.

The jury found Jowers guilty as one part of a large conspiracy created by government agencies. Jowers admitted his role but insisted that he did not know the identity of the target.

Coretta Scott King, Martin’s widow, hailed the verdict as “a great victory for justice and truth.” She added: “there is abundant evidence of a major high-level conspiracy in the assassination of my husband and the civil court’s unanimous verdict has validated our belief.” Dexter King, one of Martin’s four children, said that his father was killed “because he challenged the establishment.” He called the official investigation into Martin’s murder, “the most incredible cover-up of the century.”

The case for conspiracy and the inadequacy of the lone assassin theory seem obvious. The state had no significant evidence implicating Ray. According to the official version, Ray shot King from the bathroom window of a rooming house located next to the Lorraine Motel where the civil rights leader was staying. King was on the motel’s second floor balcony at 6:01 pm on April 4, 1968, when a bullet struck his chin, knocking him to the ground. He died in hospital an hour later.

Who Killed Martin Luther King? The Cover-Up of the Century

