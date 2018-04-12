8 hours ago April 12, 2018J.C.

gallery Macedonia Apologizes to Man Who Was Seized & Tortured in Secret CIA Prison

By Democracy Now!

Macedonia has issued a formal apology to Khaled el-Masri, a German citizen who was wrongly seized by Macedonian intelligence services while on vacation in 2003, then handed over to the CIA.

The CIA stripped him naked and drugged him, before flying him to a secret U.S. jail in Afghanistan where he was repeatedly tortured.

Five months later—long after the CIA concluded el-Masri was innocent—he was flown to Albania and left by the side of a rural road in the middle of the night. The U.S. has never apologized or held anyone responsible for its role in his detention and torture.

http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/49193.htm

