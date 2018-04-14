Global Research News Hour episode 216

Personal note: I was among those whose eyes were opened by MCR, not only about 9/11, but about the virtue of what he called ‘map-making’ as a tool for providing context for world events, such as the Western air-strikes smashing Syria as I write these words. I am privileged to have had the chance to interview him more than once. Rest in Peace Tracker of Truth! – [Michael A. Welch, April 13, 2018]

LISTEN TO THE SHOW

Click to download the audio (MP3 format)

This week, the Global Research News Hour radio program marks the fourth anniversary of the death of an independent journalist and alternative media figure who served as an inspiration to many in the post 9/11 period. His name was Michael C Ruppert.

MCR first gained notoriety on the public stage after his confrontation with CIA Director John Deutschin 1996, when he essentially outed the agency’s involvement dealing drugs in the US.

He would go on to found a newsletter and website: From The Wilderness, which featured ground-braking stories on government corruption and malfeasance along with incisive geopolitical and economic analysis.

Among the stories pursued by Ruppert and FTW: the dependence of the world economic system on drug money laundering, the phenomenon of peak oil, the demonstrable deceptions surrounding the war in Iraq, and the friendly fire death of U.S. Army Ranger Pat Tillman.

Among the biggest marks Ruppert ever left however, was his expert dismantling of the official story of 9/11. He wrote a major, heavily footnoted tome on the subject which not only named Vice President Dick Cheney as the prime suspect in the attacks, but connected the event with peak oil and the corruption of the U.S. economy.

Yet in spite of such achievements, far from being rewarded for challenging power, Ruppert found himself in precarious circumstances, struggling with emotional instability, mocked and maligned as a ‘conspiracy theorist’. It appears that overwhelmed by personal and world circumstances, he took his own life on the evening of April 13, 2014.

In this special anniversary program, with the help of some of his many friends and acquaintances who graciously agreed to be interviewed for this show, we will try to get a better understanding of his achievements, his struggles, and the meaning of his untimely death.

Carolyn Baker was an adjunct professor of history and psychology for 11 years and a psychotherapist in private practice for 17 years. She contributed to Ruppert’s on-line newsletter From The Wilderness, and co-hosted his final radio broadcast before he died. She continues to host the weekly ‘Lifeboat Hour‘ podcast which Ruppert started.

Jamey Hecht, PhD is a poet, scholar, actor, and practicing psychotherapist whose interests span Shakespeare, peak oil and the Classics. He was a long time associate of Michael Ruppert’s having not only contributed to the From the wilderness website, but also having edited Crossing the Rubicon: The decline of the American Empire at the End of the Age of Oil.

Barry Silverthorn is a Canadian cinematographer who has worked on programs for the Vision channel, and had worked with fellow Canadian Barrie Zwicker to produce the acclaimed documentary film ‘End of Suburbia‘ in which Ruppert made an appearance. Silverthorn hosted Ruppert in his home when he returned from Venezuela.

Jenna Orkin had been acquainted with Michael Ruppert since 2004 when they both attended the 9-11 Citizens’ Commission. She also contributed to FTW until its demise. She shared her New York home with Ruppert as he was convalescing following his return from Venezuela. In 2014 she authored the account: Scout: A Memoir of Investigative Journalist Michael C. Ruppert, with Against the Dying of the Light.

Mark Robinowitz is a writer, political activist, ecological campaigner and permaculture practitioner and publisher of oilempire.us us, a political map to connect the dots. His site features an ‘In Memorium‘ section which profiles not only MCR, but a similar researcher: John Judge.

Mimi German is an Earth activist and poet and Portland Oregon resident who has helped monitor radioactive fall-out from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster through the Radcast platform she founded. She became close friends with Mike Ruppert and was in fact one of his last guests before he died.

Music for the radio feature (not available in the soundcloud version) was by David Baerwald, who Michael Ruppert had also been close to in life.

In addition, excerpts of two past CKUW interviews with Mike Ruppert are included here:

Michael Ruppert addresses 9/11 Truth and JFK Truth on the Global Research News Hour (second half hour):

Michael Ruppert talks Peak Oil and Collapse on CKUW 95.9 FM Part One:

Michael Ruppert talks Peak Oil and Collapse on CKUW 95.9 FM Part Two:

This program is dedicated to the memory of Michael Ruppert’s girlfriend and life partner Jessy Re, and to his beloved dog Rags.

