It’s déjà vu all over again. In an extraordinary tweet, former US Ambassador to Russia, Michael McFaul, wrote of how he approved of the non-UN sanctioned attack on Syria by the aptly named FUKUS alliance (France, UK, US) and “decision to degrade Saddam’s chemical weapons last night.” Oh dear.

And of course we all know the outcome of the claims of Saddam Hussein’s chemical arsenal and nuclear assertions that Western nations could be attacked “in forty five minutes.” A Freudian slip if ever there was one.

Felicity Arbuthnot, Global Research, April 15, 2018

***

The US, British and French bombing of Syria has put many critics of US President Donald Trump in the awkward position of agreeing with him. One of them, former US ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul, slipped on his own tweet.

UPDATE: Mr. McFaul has now apologized for his typo in several further tweets and clarified that he, indeed, meant to say ‘Assad’ instead of ‘Saddam.’ Attempting to explain why he agreed with the bombing on Twitter, McFaul made a point about appreciating the “most amazing” former President Barack Obama and voting for Senator Tim Kaine(and therefore Hillary Clinton) in 2016. So while McFaul thinks Trump has no strategy for Syria, he also approves of the “decision to degrade Saddam’s chemical weapons last night.” Oops.

As a reminder, the mythical hunt for Saddam Hussein’s weapons of mass destruction was used by the administration of George W. Bush to launch the invasion of Iraq in 2003, also without UN authorization and in clear violation of international law. The entire administration professed absolute certainty in US intelligence claiming the existence of Iraqi chemical and nuclear weapons programs, with most mainstream media accepting the claims at face value.

No such weapons were ever found.

McFaul served as the US ambassador to Moscow between 2012 and 2014, at a time when US-Russian relations took a significant turn for the worse. He now teaches at Stanford University in California, and he is very active on Twitter.

His tweets and Facebook postings have attracted RT’s attention on a couple of occasions, so the former ambassador even added a precautionary “calm down RT!” when he made a mistake about a detail of recent anti-Russia sanctions.

Read full article here.

https://www.globalresearch.ca/ex-ambassadors-freudian-slip-on-syria-attack-saddams-weapons-deja-vu-all-over-again/5636265