‘The United Nations in General Assembly herewith condemns without reservation the unwarranted killing of unarmed Palestinian civilians’

Reaffirming the obligation of Israel, the Occupying Power, to abide scrupulously by its legal obligations and responsibilities under the Fourth Geneva Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War, of 12 August 1949, and recalling the advisory opinion rendered on 9 July 2004 by the International Court of Justice.

1. The United Nations in General Assembly herewith condemns without reservation the unwarranted killing of unarmed Palestinian civilians demonstrating for the return of their land and properties. The Assembly herewith resolves that those alleged responsible shall be brought before an international criminal court to answer charges of unlawful killing.

2. The Assembly further resolves to approve the payment of substantial compensation to those proven dispossessed of their land in former Palestine in addition to the return of those lands and property to their legitimate owners by the current foreign occupier. The amounts of such compensation and the date and time of return of such lands and property to be set out in the judgement of the court.

3. Contemporaneous to the above return of land and property, the UN Assembly in plenary session to approve the demolition and removal of the so-called security wall that illegally demarcates Gaza from the Palestinian Territory currently occupied by Israel.

4. It is recognised herewith that the state of Israel is the only UN member with undeclared nuclear WMD to refuse to become either a party to the Non Proliferation Treaty (NPT) or the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) or the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC) and, as a consequence, is not subject to supervision by either the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) or the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

5. This is an intolerable situation that is a distinct threat to global peace. As Israel is an existing but undeclared manufacturer of nuclear WMD it is considered essential by this Assembly that the state of Israel is not also a manufacturer of chemical or biological WMD. In furtherance of this objective the UN General Assembly once again demands the Israeli government’s unequivocal commitment to peace and its agreement to become a party to the said conventions that expressly prohibit the use of either chemical or biological weapons of mass destruction.