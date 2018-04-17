Global Research is an independent media funded exclusively through the support of its readers. Every contribution helps us continue to bring you the up-to-date, incisive information that you can count on.

Russia Reveals Who “Staged” Syria Gas Attack, As US Claims Moscow “May Have Tampered” with Douma Site

By Zero Hedge, April 17, 2018

The Russian envoy to the chemical weapons watchdog group, OPCW, said that non-governmental organizations (NGOs) funded by the UK and US carried out the April 7 chemical attack in the Damascus, Syria suburb of Douma.

War, Abuse and Other Peoples: Why Support Other Peoples, Especially during Conflict?

By Prof. Tim Anderson, April 17, 2018

The official war narrative – from Washington and its minions – was that ‘peaceful protestors’ were being slaughtered by the forces of a ‘brutal dictator’ intent on ‘killing his own people’. This was said to be a ‘civil war’, with no foreign aggression.

The Yerevan Protests Might End Armenia’s Unconvincing “Balancing” Act between Russia and the West

By Andrew Korybko, April 17, 2018

Armenia’s unconvincing attempts to “balance” between Russia and the West as it moves ever-closer to the pro-American EU might end in failure as the Yerevan protests put pressure on the country’s leadership to more decisively move westward.

Eight Reasons Why the Latest Syria Chemical Weapons Attack Allegations Are Almost Certainly Complete Nonsense

By Stephen Gowans, April 17, 2018

Absence of evidence is not evidence of absence, but neither is it evidence of guilt. The complete lack of evidence, along with a political context that favors the production of spurious allegations, suggests that the latest chemical weapons claims are—like all that have preceded them—dubious at best.

Salisbury Nerve Agent Attack Reveals $70 Million Pentagon Program at Porton Down

By Dilyana Gaytandzhieva, April 17, 2018

The Pentagon has spent at least $70 million on military experiments involving tests with deadly viruses and chemical agents at Porton Down – the UK military laboratory near the city of Salisbury. The secretive biological and chemical research facility is located just 13 km from where on 4th March former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found slumped on a bench following an alleged Novichok nerve agent poisoning.

Striking Syria: U.S. Shameless Violation of International Law. Fabricating Evidence and False Flag Operations

By Dr. Chandra Muzaffar, April 17, 2018

The United States government has once again shamelessly violated international law. There was no legal or moral justification for launching more than a 100 missile strikes against so-called chemical weapons’ sites in Syria on the 14th of April 2018. Unlike the last strike targeting a single airfield in April 2017 which was also in retaliation for President Bashar Assad’s alleged use of sarin gas against civilians, the US was joined in its assault this time by its allies, Britain and France.

