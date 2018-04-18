MSM has decided not to report the eye witness statements made to respected journalists Robert Fisk (UK) and Pearson Sharp (USA).

Instead of considering Fisk’s account, said to have been ‘seized on by opponents of western military action in Syria’, the New York Times’ focus was on damaging Fisk’s reputation; though winner of several international wards and seven times Press Awards Foreign Reporter of the Year.

Pearson Sharp, an experienced American journalist with OAN, gained access to Douma, where the US, France and UK alleged that Bashar al-Assad used chemical weapons against civilians.

Like Fisk, he found no evidence of such attacks. See the video here.

MSM has now thankfully seized on the ill-treatment of the Windrush generation and the Commonwealth summit to detract attention from this debunked ’atrocity’.

https://www.globalresearch.ca/media-blackout-on-eye-witness-denials-of-alleged-douma-gas-attacks/5636725