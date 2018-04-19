Infographic

It’s becoming increasingly clear that we need to adapt our construction methods to be more environmentally friendly. However, this isn’t just a case of green energy and sustainable materials, plans must also account for the local ecosystem. It’s becoming increasingly clear that we need to adapt our construction methods to be more environmentally friendly. However, this isn’t just a case of green energy and sustainable materials, plans must also account for the local ecosystem.

The construction of both residential and commercial properties is encroaching further and further into our countryside. As a result, wildlife habitats are negatively affected and the UK’s biodiversity suffers.

In addition, changing animal behaviours in urban areas are being caused by a range of human factors. These include air and light pollution as well as habitat loss and fragmentation amongst others.

As towns and cities take over more green space, we’re increasingly likely to encounter wildlife or even share our home with them. A surprisingly common example of this is bats roosting in and around homes.

Thankfully, there are solutions being developed which will allow us to coexist peacefully with our indigenous animal species. Read on to find out what issues exist and how conservation-friendly construction can remedy them…

https://www.globalresearch.ca/protecting-urban-green-space-and-our-countryside-the-case-for-environmentally-friendly-construction/5636866