6 hours ago April 19, 2018J.C.

gallery Putin Addressing G-A-S Attack Using Logic & Facts

Watch – The Jimmy Dore Show

Posted April 19, 2018

 

General Wesley Clark: Wars Were Planned – Seven Countries In Five Years

http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/49262.htm

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s