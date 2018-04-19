Release of new book, The Dialectic & the Detective: The Arab Spring and Regime Change in Libya​

The Arab Spring was an elaborate plot by “imperialist” Western governments, according to a new book by an independent journalist and filmmaker. The book also claims that the Arab Spring was just a smokescreen for the murder of Colonel Gaddafi and regime change in Libya.

Julian Samboma, who is a former London correspondent for InterPress Service (IPS), maintains that his conclusions are based on a dialectical analysis of the Arab uprisings of 2011. The book – ​The Dialectic & the Detective: The Arab Spring and Regime Change inLibya​– also argues that the uprisings in Tunisia and Egypt eight years ago were not actually rebellions against ex-Presidents Ben Ali and Mubarak.

“The so-called Egyptian ‘revolution’ was, in essence, not a revolt against the political dictatorship of Mubarak, but rather a revolt against the economic dictatorship of (Western) imperialism…This is as true of the Tunisian Revolt as it is of the Egyptian variant,” the book states in Chapter Five.

The “detective” in the book’s title is a reference to the author’s assertion that he tackled his subject as a detective would an actual mystery. The author states that he set out to figure out the mechanics of the “plot” to kill Gaddafi using, he states, “the same method Karl Marx used” in “Das Kapital”, his seminal study of capitalism: “If I could figure that out, I reasoned, I would know how the imperialist conspiracy to effect regime change in Libya was planned and executed.”

At a time when the Western powers are preparing to launch another war on yet another Arab country, ​The Dialectic & the Detective​maintains that the anti-Gaddafi street protests which rocked Libya that February were started by Libyan jihadists and other rebels in concert with Western intelligence, to manufacture a context that would eventually lead to UN resolution 1973 and the NATO air war against Gaddafi’s Libya.

Using a wealth of historical evidence, the book demonstrates that so-called Arab Spring protests in Tunisia and Egypt – seen as precursors of the Libyan uprising – were but reruns of anti-IMF and anti-austerity protests that have been familiar features in both countries since the 1960s.

In Chapter Eight, titled “The Propaganda Brigade”, the author makes a blistering attack on the mass media, for serving as the outriders of the imperialist powers in their mission to effect regime change in Libya. He highlights their systematic campaign of disinformation about alleged black African mercenaries killing peaceful Libyan protesters, and that Gaddafi was feeding industrial-strength Viagra to his troops in a policy of mass rape against women in the east of the country.

This book is a must-read for anyone with an enthusiasm for truth and justice. It is well-researched, well-written, and very accessible, given the philosophical nature of its analytical framework. Its arguments contradict almost everything bourgeois writers have said about the Arab Spring and the so-called Libyan “revolution”. But they are not just arguments; they are well-researched arguments, based on empirical data and dialectical logic.

The Dialectic & the Detective: The Arab Spring and Regime Change in Libya​, (40,000 words) will be published as an ebook on 24 April 2018 by eBeefs.com. It is not yet known when printed editions will become available.

You can pre-order your copy by following this link (the cost of the book may increase after publication).

