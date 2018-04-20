North and South Korea are Joining Hands?

By Massoud Nayeri

Global Research, April 20, 2018

Yesterday (4-18-2018) on Fox News, a loyal Democrat, Governor Bill Richardson (in regard to the secret meeting of CIA Director Mike Pompeo with Kim Jong-un, leader of North Korea) said:

“The CIA IS BACK and I like it”!

For true peace activists, this gleeful admission is troublesome. History teaches us when the CIA is in charge of U.S. foreign policy, everyone should expect either a bloody coup d’état or an assassination – reminiscent of the glory days of the CIA in the 1950’s – a decade where the potential for progress for many nations in the Middle East and Latin America was ripped away by a few gentlemen in the CIA who were just carrying out orders from Washington in cooperation with the local thugs posed as US allies and partners. Of course those days are gone and North Korea is not a country that can easily be changed.

The Trump administration’s attempt to make North Korea a subordinate ally, probably against China is farfetched and uncertain at best, but definitely Mr. Trump has no intention to bring peace to the region by this overstated impending summit. Simultaneously, on the side of the “secret meeting”, North and South Korea are joining hands to end the hostility. However all these last minute diplomacy efforts could turn upside down since the U.S. war machine has already left the base and China has displayed her “naval hardware for the world to see –10,000 personnel, 76 fighter jets, 48 naval vessels, a nuclear powered submarine and China’s first aircraft carrier.”

So the stage is already set for another global military confrontation. But besides the obvious military powers’ drive for war and their media, are there any other obstacles that exist for peace activists to pause and reflect upon? The answer is yes; the so-called “LEFT” in the Western World, unintentionally is playing into the hands of warmongers under the cover of “humanitarian” concerns! The European and American “LEFT” want to clean all capitalist states of dictators! They claim they are for peace as long as no dictator is allowed to oppress their people. So, the “left” justification for a limited military operation or suggestion of enforcing no-fly zone (NATO terminology!) must be rejected wholeheartedly. No Compromise! Unite For Peace, Stand Against All Warlords!

An honest and independent peace activist does not and should not believe in the farce “Democracy” which is promoted by Washington, London, Paris or Berlin; neither should they support the dictators or authoritarian leaders of China, Russia and North Korea. They should not trust the regimes in the Middle East which rely on their military might rather than political solutions, regardless of how much they might be able to pose as an anti Imperialist force. In 2018, our choices are very limited. It is the question of life or death; Peace or War.

Peace activists must create an international umbrella for peace. Under this umbrella, everyone is able to promote their ideology and express themselves freely, but they must fight together against the warlords. Peaceful and Democratic minded people are the majority. Let’s excise our power together before is too late. Let’s Create a GLOBAL UNION FOR PEACE!

Massoud Nayeri is a graphic designer and an independent peace activist based in the United States. He is a frequent contributor to Global Research.

