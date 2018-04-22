Mark Taliano reporting from Aleppo

During the Western-supported terrorists’ reign of Death and Terror over Aleppo, children felt “condemned to die”. They had no possibility of escape. They were ready to die. For years, terrorists were killing and crippling their friends and loved ones — a sentence of death or dismemberment for which no crime had been committed.

Now that Syria and its allies have all but defeated NATO’s terrorists, these same children feel “condemned to live”. Invisible scars haunt them still. Their future is colored by their past, and they feel shackled.

We in the West inflicted these scars, and we continue to do so.

Interview with Pierre Le Corf, Aleppo Syria, April, 2018

