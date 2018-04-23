The Western media has casually dispelled the rumors of political unrest in Saudi Arabia.

There has been virtually no coverage of these unfolding events by the Western media. According to the National (UAE):

Saudi state media dismissed rumours of political unrest in Riyadh on Sunday after unconfirmed reports of clashes and gunfire near the royal palace circulated on social media. Security forces on Saturday night shot down a small drone flying over the capital’s Khozama district, Riyadh police said. A police spokesman quoted by the official Saudi News Agency (SPA), said a security screening point noticed a small, unauthorised recreational drone on Saturday evening and security forces dealt with it. (The National, UAE, April 22, 2018

Reuters dismissed the event. No other coverage is provided by the Western media

A report by Fars News provides a different perspective, suggesting heavy gunfire at the palace of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud in Riyadh

Reports said the king and his son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, have been evacuated to a bunker at an airbase in the city that is under the protection of the US troops.

While Saudi officials and media are quiet over the incident, there are contradicting reports over the incident. Witnesses and residents of the neighborhoods near the palace said a coup is underway, while other reports said a drone has been flying over the palace.

Saudi opposition members claimed that “a senior ground force officer has led a raid on the palace to kill the king and the crown prince”.

Videos also show that a growing number of armored vehicles have deployed around the palace. ‘Bin Salman’s special guard’ has taken charge of security in the capital. Riyadh’s sky has been closed to all civil and military flights as military helicopters from ‘Bin Salman’s special guard’ are flying over the palace.

There is yet no report on any possible casualties.

Yet, a number of Saudi activists said in their twitter accounts that a drone has been flying over the palace and the palace guards started spraying bullet at the UAV as they are afraid that it could be a Yemeni military aircraft sent on a bombing mission to the King’s palace. …

Riyadh’s Police spokesman confirmed the shooting incident minutes ago, claiming that the guards have observed a helishot flying over the Al-Khazami Palace and started shooting at it. (Fars News, April 22, 2017)

