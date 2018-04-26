Mark Taliano just got back from Syria.

He was there right in time to hear the cruise missiles, which exploded 5 km from his hotel. Taliano tells us what Syrians think of the war, and the role of Canada as an accomplice to vast war crimes.

Taliano and Phil focus on the Canadian government’s role in the war against Syria and discuss some of the things that Canadians should demand of the Trudeau government to bring about an end to that war.

Mark Taliano's book

Mark Taliano is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG) and the author of Voices from Syria, Global Research Publishers, 2017.

Mark Taliano's Book "Voices from Syria"

Taliano talks and listens to the people of Syria. He reveals the courage and resilience of a Nation and its people in their day to day lives, after more than six years of US-NATO sponsored terrorism and three years of US “peacemaking” airstrikes.

Mark Taliano combines years of research with on-the-ground observations to present an informed and well-documented analysis that refutes the mainstream media narratives on Syria.

ISBN: 978-0-9879389-1-6

Author: Mark Taliano

Year: 2017

Pages: 128 (Expanded edition: 1 new chapter)

List Price: $17.95

Special Price: $9.95

