* * *

The Kim-Moon DMZ Summit: Sophisticated North Korean Diplomacy Rewards Kim Jong-un

By Federico Pieraccini, April 27, 2018

Preparations for the meeting between Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump are for the moment continuing without a hitch. The next step is today’s historic meeting between Moon Jae-in of South Korea and his North Korean counterpart. On the table are several possibilities. Pyongyang’s strategy seems to be much more refined than it may seem.

The Kim-Moon DMZ Summit: Full Text of the Panmunjeon Declaration

By Moon Jae-in and Kim Jong-un, April 27, 2018

During this momentous period of historical transformation on the Korean Peninsula, reflecting the enduring aspiration of the Korean people for peace, prosperity and unification, President Moon Jae-in of the Republic of Korea and Chairman Kim Jong Un of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea held an Inter-Korean Summit Meeting at the ‘Peace House’ at Panmunjeom on April 27, 2018.

DPRK’s Closing the Punggye-ri Nuclear Test Site

By 38 North, April 26, 2018

On April 20, North Korea made the dramatic announcement[1] of several decisions that included suspending further nuclear and missile tests and that its “nuclear test center would be discarded in order to ensure the transparency of the suspension of the nuclear test.”[2] A number of analysts, including a Washington Post column by Max Boot on Saturday, mistakenly dismiss the offer by claiming that the test site is probably unusable anyway.

North Korea and the Dangers of Nuclear War. The Demilitarization of the Korean Peninsula. Towards a Peace Agreement.

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky, April 25, 2018

This text is the transcript of Professor Michel Chossudovsky‘s presentation at the ROK National Assembly, 국회의사당, Seoul, South Korea, February 21, 2018. This text also puts forth a North-South peace agreement proposal which hinges upon the annulment of the US-ROK Joint Forces Command which puts ROK forces under the command of the Pentagon. The Korean language version of this text has been circulated widely among politicians and activists in the Republic of Korea.

Koreas Agree to Call for Formal End to War This Year

By Kim Rahn, April 27, 2018

South and North Korea will seek to hold tripartite talks with the United States, or talks including China, with the goal of declaring an end to the Korean War (1950-53) this year and establishing permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula, President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un announced Friday.

Video: On a Korean Peace Plan, The Role of the CIA. The Kim-Trump Summit, Will it Take Place?

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky and Michael Welch, April 27, 2018

The Pompeo-Kim secret meeting was the result of a series of bilateral meetings between North and South Korea intelligence officials, which led to setting an agenda for future Kim-Trump summit. While a draft agreement has already been formulated, the Kim-Trump meeting is up in the air.

