The Zionist Negotiating Committee Included Rothschild, Weizmann, Sokolow and Samuel

In November 1917, Arthur Balfour, was Foreign Secretary in the British government of Prime Minister David Lloyd George.

‘At a meeting on 19 June, Balfour asked Lord Rothschild and Chaim Weizmann to submit a formula for a declaration. Over the next few weeks, a 143-word draft was prepared by the Zionist negotiating committee.’ ‘Separately, a very different draft had been prepared by the Foreign Office. The Foreign Office draft was strongly opposed by the Zionists, and was discarded.’ ‘Following further discussion, a revised – and at just 46 words in length, much shorter – draft declaration was prepared and sent by Lord Rothschild to Balfour on 18 July. It was received by the Foreign Office, and the matter was brought to the Cabinet for formal consideration.’ ‘As part of the War Cabinet discussions, views were sought from ten “representative” Jewish leaders. Those in favour comprised four members of the Zionist negotiating team (Rothschild, Weizmann, Sokolow and Samuel).’ The decision to release the declaration was taken by the British War Cabinet on 31 October 1917.’

In essence, the idea of an Israeli state was a Zionist construct from the late 19th century and their goal was eventually realised through pressure applied by them to the US President in 1948. The eventual site of an Israeli state in Palestine was only confirmed after many other sites had been proposed and subsequently rejected. The proposal of ‘a country without people for a people without a country’, was, of course, a Zionist fabrication, for Palestine had an indigenous Arab population there continuously for over a thousand years.

That fact was, however, intentionally concealed from the world as hundreds of Arab villages were razed to the ground in 1947/8, in an orgy of violence by armed Zionist militias comprising political refugees primarily from Eastern Europe; from Russia, Ukraine and Poland, the birthplaces of the majority of Zionism’s future leaders and politicians. Today, there are over one million Russians in Israel.

The truth is not easy reading nor the political intrigue that abounded in 1947/8 in Britain and America. An intrigue, that tragically, still abounds in both London and Washington, today.

