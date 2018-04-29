Dear Readers,

Whether It’s Russiagate, Skripal or Syria, the Media Have Lost Their Grip on Reality

By Paul Mansfield, April 29, 2018

The “Blame Russia” for absolutely everything world we currently occupy has reached a point almost beyond return and is scaling heights that would turn Joseph McCarthy green with envy. Whether it is internally produced political turmoil and scandal, or because of generally reckless and failed foreign policy endeavours, the US and UK governments are more wiling than ever to pin the blame on Russia without fail.

Calls for Arms Embargo Against Israel: Jewish State Atrocities in Gaza

By Dr. Vacy Vlazna, April 29, 2018

Palestinians participating on Gaza’s non-violent Great March of Return have called for an arms embargo against Israel. This has been backed by the Amnesty International statement; Israel: Arms embargo needed as military unlawfully kills and maims Gaza protesters.

Bots, Hashtags and Fake Social Media: How Facebook Psychological Operations (PSYOPS) Divide and Conquer America

By David DeGraw, April 29, 2018

By leveraging automated emotional manipulation alongside swarms of bots, Facebook dark posts, A/B testing, and fake news networks, a company called Cambridge Analytica has activated an invisible machine that preys on the personalities of individual voters to create large shifts in public opinion….

The Methane Time Bomb and the Future of the Biosphere

By Dr. Andrew Glikson, April 29, 2018

Methane, the most potent common greenhouse gas, billions of tons of which are stored in Arctic permafrost, lakes, shallow seas and sediments, is emitted as the Arctic warms by an average of 3-8 degrees Celsius. This release threatens to melt the large polar ice caps, leading to tens of meters sea level rise and disappearance of species a rate two orders of magnitude faster than they would have without human interference[iii].

Protests Force Starbucks to Ditch the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) from Leading Anti-Racism Training

By Prof. Marjorie Cohn, April 29, 2018

After a video of the arrest of two African-American men sitting in Starbucks without buying anything went viral, Starbucks scheduled anti-racism training. But their inclusion of the Anti-Defamation League in the training provoked another outcry and Starbucks capitulated.

The Korean Promise: The Meeting in Panmunjom

By Dr. Binoy Kampmark, April 29, 2018

Rather than considering the totality of these agreements, and the deeper reasons for their failures, the paper suggested one, inglorious culprit: “North Korea has never stuck to any of its agreements.” Conservative figures such as the Liberty Korea Party’s head, Hong Joon-pyo, find little room to trust, seeing a manipulative dictator highly skilled in stage management.

Why the U.S. Regime Hates Vladimir Putin

By Eric Zuesse, April 29, 2018

The second of those videos shows Putin offering Russia’s billionaires the choice between being dispossessed of their companies by the Government, or else signing an agreement with the Government, promising that they will henceforth place the welfare of their workers and of the people of Russia, above their own personal welfare and wealth, and only one billionaire there, Oleg Deripaska, hesitated, at which point Putin treated him contemptuously and Deripaska promptly signed.

The original source of this article is Global Research Copyright © Global Research News , Global Research, 2018

https://www.globalresearch.ca/selected-articles-racism-russophobia-and-the-western-media/5638367