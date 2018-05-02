Dear Readers,

More than ever, Global Research needs your support. Our task as an independent media is to “Battle the Lie”.

“Lying” in mainstream journalism has become the “new normal”: mainstream journalists are pressured to comply. Some journalists refuse.

Lies, distortions and omissions are part of a multibillion dollar propaganda operation which sustains the “war narrative”.

While “Truth” is a powerful instrument, “the Lie” is generously funded by the lobby groups and corporate charities. And that is why we need the support of our readers.

Consider Making a Donation to Global Research

When the Lie becomes the Truth, there is no turning backwards.

Support Global Research.

* * *

Netanyahu: The Dangerous Prankster

By Massoud Nayeri, May 02, 2018

Mr. Netanyahu’s political life depends on a chaotic Middle East and foremost a military confrontation with Iran. Today, Mr. Netanyahu is the most dangerous man in the world which enjoys Mr. Trump’s complete support.

Wikipedia: Our New Technological McCarthyism

By Richard Gale and Dr. Gary Null, May 02, 2018

Today, the internet, often thought of as our world’s “final frontier” for free thinkers and the flow and exchange of ideas and information, is seriously ill. It has been systemically infected by ideological viruses, memes of information intent on poisoning freedom of expression that we take for granted every time we use Google or visit Facebook, Youtube and now the online encyclopedia Wikipedia.

Russia Condemns Obama’s Decision to Conduct Illegal Air Strikes against Syrian Forces, Washington’s Objective was to Protect ISIS Terrorists, In Violation of Washington-Moscow Agreement

Commemorating The May 2nd 2014 Odessa Massacre: Why the U.S. Coup-Regime Still Runs Ukraine

By Eric Zuesse, May 02, 2018

That massacre was designed to, and it did, terrorize the residents in all areas of Ukraine which had voted overwhelmingly for the man whom Obama had just ousted, Viktor Yanukovych.

US Claims of “Russian Meddling” Exposes Its Own Global Meddling

By Tony Cartalucci, May 02, 2018

The “Russian meddling” described in the FBI indictment consists of Facebook ads and the creation of accounts posing as American social media personalities commentating on US political issues. The FBI’s indictment failed to list any instances of Russian government money, or money from an alleged intermediary being funneled into any actual US political parties, opposition or activist groups, or any US-based media organizations.

RussiaPhobia and the Skripal Affair: Where They Tell You Not to Look

By Craig Murray, May 02, 2018

At the very beginning of the Skripal incident, the security services blocked by D(SMA) notice any media mention of Pablo Miller and told the media not to look at Orbis and the Steele dossier on Trump, acting immediately to get out their message via trusties in the BBC and Guardian.

James Comey’s Forgotten Rescue of Bush-Era Torture

By James Bovard, May 02, 2018

Comey twice gave explicit approval for waterboarding, which sought to break detainees with near-drowning. This practice had been recognized as a war crime by the U.S. government since the Spanish American War.

The original source of this article is Global Research Copyright © Global Research News , Global Research, 2018

https://www.globalresearch.ca/selected-articles-western-aggression-and-the-complicity-of-the-corporate-media/5638793