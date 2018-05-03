Two World Wars are enough!
In the past, Germany let itself be dragged in the First World War and has inflicted immeasurable suffering on the Russian people during the Second World War.
We will not allow such a crime to happen again!
If the German vassal government, in complicity with the warmongers in Britain and France under the leadership of the US and NATO, is planning a new war of aggression against Russia, then they will not do it in our name!
On war and peace, we, the citizens, have the last word!
We say NO to war and violence in international relations and condemn continued warmongering, rearmament and militarization!
*
Judgment of the International Military Tribunal in Nuremberg 1946:
“To initiate a war of aggression, therefore, is not only an international crime; it is the supreme international crime differing only from the other war crimes in that it contains within itself the accumulated evil of the whole.”
Pope John Paul II on January 13, 2003:
“War is never an inevitable fate. War always means defeat for humanity.”
Nikolaj Desjatnitschenko, Russian student in his speech on people’s day of mourning before the German Bundestag on November 22, 2017:
“I sincerely hope that once in the world common sense will prevail and the world will never again see wars.”
Signatories:
