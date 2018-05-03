Two World Wars are enough!

In the past, Germany let itself be dragged in the First World War and has inflicted immeasurable suffering on the Russian people during the Second World War.

We will not allow such a crime to happen again!

If the German vassal government, in complicity with the warmongers in Britain and France under the leadership of the US and NATO, is planning a new war of aggression against Russia, then they will not do it in our name!

On war and peace, we, the citizens, have the last word!

We say NO to war and violence in international relations and condemn continued warmongering, rearmament and militarization!

*

Judgment of the International Military Tribunal in Nuremberg 1946:

“To initiate a war of aggression, therefore, is not only an international crime; it is the supreme international crime differing only from the other war crimes in that it contains within itself the accumulated evil of the whole.”

Pope John Paul II on January 13, 2003:

“War is never an inevitable fate. War always means defeat for humanity.”

Nikolaj Desjatnitschenko, Russian student in his speech on people’s day of mourning before the German Bundestag on November 22, 2017:

“I sincerely hope that once in the world common sense will prevail and the world will never again see wars.”

Signatories:

Dr. Rudolf Hänsel

Milica Radojkovic-Hänsel

Ullrich Mies

Annette van Gessel

Siegfried Wilhelm

Rule B. Ph. von Bismarck

Anneliese Fikentscher

Andreas Neumann

Dr. Daniele Ganser

Prof. Dr. Heinrich Wohlmeyer

Willy Wimmer

Prof. Dr. Mohssen Massarrat

Klaus von Raussendorff

Prof. Dr. Kees van der Pijl

Jochen Scholz

Dr. Ansgar Klein

Helene Klein

Dr. Matthias Burchardt

Elias Davidsson

Veronika Thomas-Ohst

Ernst Wolff

Jens Wernicke

Peter Vonnahme

Hans Bauer

Klaus Hartmann

Hermann Ploppa

Stefanie Seide

Dr. Wolfgang Bittner

Lisa Fitz

Prof. Dr. Norman Paech

Gina Pietsch

Dr. Amir Mortasawi

Brigitte Kabbeck

Dr. Daniela Dahn

Bernhard Trautwetter

Prof. Dr. med. Klaus-Dieter Kolenda

Gordana Beljkas

Prof. Dr. Velimir Nedeljkovic

Dr. Ludger Beyerle

Viktor Braun

Anke Kern

Dr. med. Mechthild Klingenburg-Vogel

Dr. med. Barbara Saul-Krause

Prof. Dr. med. Dr. med. habil. Karl Hecht

https://www.globalresearch.ca/we-europeans-say-no-to-a-war-against-russia/5638772