* * *

Global Geopolitical Rundown: Syria, Armenia, North Korea and Beyond. Mahdi Nazemroaya

By Michael Welch and Mahdi Darius Nazemroaya, May 06, 2018

Arabians have failed in Yemen, and what it wants to do is, and what the United States is doing and even Israel and Britain, is they are arming Saudi Arabia and they’re pushing Saudi Arabia to create an Arab front against Iran.

Israel’s Murderous Strikes on Syria, Via ‘Pacified’ Lebanon

By Andre Vltchek, May 06, 2018

This time, Lebanon, which in the past suffered from several brutal Israeli invasions, and where Israel is commonly referred to as ‘Palestine’, decided not to protest too loudly against the violation of its airspace. There were some statements made by individual Lebanese politicians, as well as a statement by the Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which objected to the attack against Syria, claiming that Lebanon will file a complaint to the UNSC. Most of the statements, however, appeared only in the Arabic language. There was definitely no robust national response, as one would have expected.

The “Arab NATO” to Make Syria’s “Internal Partition” a Reality

By Andrew Korybko, May 06, 2018

The possible deployment of Saudi-led GCC and other fellow “coalition” troops to northeastern Syria would formalize the de-facto “internal partition” of the Arab Republic and represent the fulfillment of the RAND Corporation’s plans to “contain” Iranian influence in the region, thus forcing President Assad to finally decide on the post-Daesh military fate of his country’s most loyal ally.

De-Briefing Academics: Unpaid Intelligence Informants

By Prof. James Petras, May 05, 2018

In the course, of my activity I have discovered that many academics are frequently engaged in what government officials dub ‘de-briefing’! Academics meet and discuss their field-work, data collection, research finding, observations and personal contacts over lunch at the Embassy with US government officials or in Washington with State Department officials.

Trotskyist Delusions. Split into Rival Tendencies

By Diana Johnstone, May 05, 2018

In reality, a much more pertinent “framing” of Western intervention, taboo in the mainstream and even in Moscow, is that Western support for armed rebels in Syria was being carried out to help Israel destroy its regional enemies.

UK Media Told to Conceal Connections Between Sergei Skripal and MI6

By Thomas Scripps, May 05, 2018

A D-notice (Defence and Security Media Advisory Notice) is used by the British state to veto the publication of potentially damaging news stories. Formally a request to withhold publication, the slavishness of the mainstream media ensures these notices function for the most part as gag orders.

