* * *

Video: The Art of War: The B61-12, America’s New “Nuclear Parcel Bomb”

By Manlio Dinucci, May 09, 2018

The program provides for the production of about 500 B61-12’s, beginning in 2020, for a cost of approximately 10 billion dollars. (This means that each bomb will cost twice what it would cost if it were built entirely of gold).

Trump’s Decision on Iran Deal Spells Disaster for the Middle East

By Dr. Cesar Chelala, May 09, 2018

President Donald Trump’s decision to pull out of the deal with Iran creates, unnecessarily, a new source of tension in a region besieged by conflicts. This move was heartily supported by Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and opposed by all other governments that are part of the deal. Given the level of legal troubles that President Trump is facing now, his decision could be based to some extent in creating the conditions to fog his personal drama.

Israel Will Assassinate Syria’s Assad if He Allows Iran to Operate in Syria? Israeli Minister of Energy

By The New Arab, May 09, 2018

Yuval Steinitz made the warning to Israeli news website Ynet on Monday, amid a war of words between Tehran and Tel Aviv over suspected Israeli air raids in Syria targeting Iranian fighters.

Trump and Israeli Collusion

By Margaret Kimberley, May 09, 2018

He is the one true believer in Israeli’s right to reign supreme in its region and in command of American foreign policy. Other presidents may have said they were willing to move the embassy to Jerusalem but Trump is the one who will actually do it. Trump had resisted leaving the JCPOA agreement but finally stopped listening to aids, Congress, and European allies and completely succumbed — as he wanted to do all along.

America Planned to Break “Iran Nuclear Deal” Years Before Signing It

By Tony Cartalucci, May 09, 2018

The United States had never intended to allow Iran to rise as a counterbalancing regional power in the Middle East or Central Asia nor escape from under the constant threat of US military intervention or the crippling sanctions it has targeted the nation with for decades.

John Bolton Has Advocated the “Libyan Model” for North Korea’s Denuclearization. Is Pyongyang Surrendering its Deterrence Capabilities?

By Andrew Korybko, May 09, 2018

While he was indeed speaking about the technical aspect of this example in having the North African country completely surrender all of its nuclear-related capabilities, others are interpreting it differently and almost as a Freudian slip given that it was precisely because of Tripoli’s sincere adherence to this model that it was defenseless in deterring the NATO-led war that ultimately led to its destruction in 2011.

The original source of this article is Global Research Copyright © Global Research News , Global Research, 2018

https://www.globalresearch.ca/selected-articles-the-us-israel-alliance-is-a-threat-to-world-order/5639802