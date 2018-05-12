Tensions are at an all-time high in the Middle East as Israel launched more than sixty missiles at Syria because Israel claimed that Iranian forces fired rockets into the Golan Heights, an Israel-occupied territory since the 1967 Six-Day War. A report by Reuters said that

“Israel said it attacked nearly all of Iran’s military infrastructure in Syria on Thursday after Iranian forces fired rockets at Israeli-held territory for the first time in the most extensive military exchange ever between the two adversaries.”

The report went on to mention that

“it was the heaviest Israeli barrage in Syria since the start in 2011 of its war, in which Iranians, allied Shi’ite Muslim militias and Russian troops have deployed in support of President Bashar al-Assad.”

What was interesting about the report was that Israel claimed that 20 Iranian Grad and Fajr rockets were launched from Syria. Reuters’ said that the Trump administration “portrayed its rejection of that agreement as a response, in part, to Iran’s military interventions in the Middle East, underpinning Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s tough line towards Tehran.” Now here is what Israel claims what happened according to Reuters:

Israel said 20 Iranian Grad and Fajr rockets were shot down by its Iron Dome air defense system or did not reach targets in the occupied Golan Heights, territory captured from Syria in a 1967 war

Iran responded to the Israeli claims in a Zero Hedge report:

In the aftermath of one of the most severe Israeli attacks on Syria “in decades,” Iranian lawmakers said Thursday that Iran had no role in the attack, and that Shia nation doesn’t operate any bases in Syria.

Mohammad Javad Jamali Nobandegani, a member of the Iranian Parliament’s national security and foreign policy committee, said Israel’s claim that Iran had provoked Israel by firing first was “a lie,” adding that

“Israel’s history of carrying out unprovoked attacks in Syria has been well-documented.” “Iran does not have military base in Syria,” Nobandegani added

RT News interviewed Leonid Ivashov, the president of the Academy for Geopolitical Problems and a retired colonel-general of the Russian military intelligence (GRU) said that

“every time one resorts to arms, one seeks to hit some particular targets and has to analyze the potential consequences [of the attack],” and that “It would be just egregiously silly to launch a missile targeting the region of Golan Heights [which is heavily guarded by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF)] as it would certainly prompt military response” Ivashov said. Iran has “absolutely no reasons” to launch a missile strike against Israel, he added.”

In other words, Israel used a false-flag tactic to justify a military strike in Syria claiming that it was the Iranians who fired the missiles at the Golan Heights in the first place. Israel clearly wants a war with Syria and their biggest obstacle to hegemonic power in the Middle East, Iran with Washington’s help of course. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held the “Iran Lied” presentation in Tel-Aviv on Iran’s alleged secret nuclear weapons activity. Netanyahu claimed that

“After signing the nuclear deal in 2015, Iran intensified its efforts to hide its secret files…In 2017 Iran moved its nuclear weapons files to a highly secret location in Tehran.”

Screenshot from Jerusalem Post

So the first question is how did the Israelis obtain the secret files? Well, according to a Jerusalem Post article ‘Mossad Smuggled Half a Ton of Nuclear Documents Out of Iran-In One Night: How Did They Do It?’ Good question:

Israel’s Mossad intelligence service broke into the anonymous Tehran building that housed Iran’s secret nuclear files and smuggled half a ton of documents and compact discs back to Israel the same night. The New York Times in an article posted on its website Monday night quoted a senior Israeli official who spoke on condition of anonymity as saying that the Mossad discovered the warehouse in February 2016 and kept the building under surveillance since then. Mossad operatives broke into the building in January, took the original documents, and returned to Israel the same night, the official told the Times

So Mossad, Israel’s intelligence agency broke into a building in Tehran and managed to smuggle a half a ton of nuclear documents out of Tehran and into the Israeli government’s hand, all in one night? It was also right before Trump was about to make a crucial decision on the Iranian deal. That story seems incredibly hard to believe. The Associated Press (AP) published the response of the U.N. nuclear agency in regards to Netanyahu’s presentation:

The U.N. nuclear agency says it believes that Iran had a “coordinated” nuclear weapons program in place before 2003, but found “no credible indications” of such work after 2009. The agency issued its assessment on Tuesday, a day after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released what he said was a “half ton” of seized documents proving that Iran has lied about its nuclear intentions. The documents focused on Iranian activities before 2003 and did not provide any explicit evidence that Iran has violated its 2015 nuclear deal with the international community

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) website published what the organization’s Director General, Yukiya Amano had told the Agency’s 35-member Board of Governors back in March:

“As of today, I can state that Iran is implementing its nuclear-related commitments,” he said in his introductory statement to the Board. “The JCPOA represents a significant gain for verification. It is essential that Iran continues to fully implement those commitments. If the JCPOA were to fail, it would be a great loss for nuclear verification and for multilateralism”

For the upcoming months of the summer season, the Middle East will experience chaos and a possible major war between Israel and Iran. Since Trump cancelled the Iran Nuclear Deal which is also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between the P5+1 (China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States; plus Germany) and Iran because at least according to Netanyahu and Trump, it was a “bad deal” which Trump had repeatedly claimed when he was a Presidential candidate in 2016. Now Trump is imposing economic sanctions on Iran adding its support of opposition groups and terrorist organizations in hopes of regime change. New economic sanctions will also lead to more protests by the Iranian people angered at their current economic situation in hopes of regime change.

However, there is another crisis that will take place under the Trump Administration and that is the decision to move the U.S. embassy from Tel-Aviv to Jerusalem on May 14th in recognition of Jerusalem as being Israel’s capital is sure to intensify the growing danger of a Third Intifada. Washington and Tel-Aviv have a long term strategy to destroy the fabric of Muslim society as Israel becomes the dominant force (with Washington’s full-support) for democracy in the Middle East.

Trump, Netanyahu and the “Bad” Iranian Nuclear Deal

One thing is clear, Trump and in all fairness, most of Washington since 1948 has supported Israel’s actions in the past way before Netanyahu became Prime Minister. Netanyahu’s televised theatrics was to convince the Trump Administration that Iran had a clandestine program to develop nuclear weapons. The White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders (image on the right) released a statement:

The United States is aware of the information just released by Israel and continues to examine it carefully. This information provides new and compelling details about Iran’s efforts to develop missile-deliverable nuclear weapons. These facts are consistent with what the United States has long known: Iran had a robust, clandestine nuclear weapons program that it has tried and failed to hide from the world and from its own people. The Iranian regime has shown it will use destructive weapons against its neighbors and others. Iran must never have nuclear weapons

What the Trump Administration indicated here is that Iran is guilty because Netanyahu provided compelling evidence although they claimed that they are continuing to examine the evidence. However, no evidence is required for the Trump team, Iran is guilty as charged.

On April 26, Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman had a high-level meeting with US officials in Washington, one of them was with the neocon psychopath, John Bolton. According to The Jerusalem Post, Liberman had nothing but kind words for the Trump Administration including its recent hire of John Bolton as National Security Adviser:

John Bolton is a loyal friend of Israel, who is very knowledgeable about the Iranian threat. We discussed this as well as the complex and sensitive situation in Syria, “Liberman said after the meeting. “I am pleased that the Americans see eye-to-eye with us in regards to the situation in the Middle East and thank the administration for its support of Israel

Liberman says “Americans see eye-to-eye with us” meaning that Israel and the U.S. have an agenda and that is to protect Israel and to destroy Syria, Hezbollah and Iran at all costs. Liberman gave Bolton “a caricature of him tearing up a UN resolution equating Zionism with Racism, a resolution Bolton was a major opponent of when he was US ambassador to the UN.” The purpose of the meeting between Israeli and American officials was to discuss “tensions between Israel and Iran over the Islamic Republic’s military entrenchment in Syria and Israel’s advocating to rip up the P5+1 nuclear deal” The Jerusalem Post reported. The caricature of Bolton tearing up the UN Resolution was a symbolic gesture in hopes that Trump will do the same with the Iran Nuclear Deal and he did. Trump did keep a campaign promise he made to the Israelis. Liberman has called for world powers (basically the U.S.) to enforce a policy of economic measures or sanctions along with the strict demands of the UN resolution that includes halting Iran’s use of ballistic missiles. Last month, The Jerusalem Post published another article ‘Liberman: ‘There will Not be a Nuclear Iran’ where Liberman said that

“The State of Israel is determined to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. This is not just a slogan, not just words,” Liberman said. “There will be no Iranian military presence in Syria, and there will be no nuclear Iran. We are not just saying this; we mean what we’re saying.”

In regards to the Iran Nuclear Deal, Trump has repeatedly reminded the world that the deal was bad just like his partner-in-crime Netanyahu has been saying since the deal was signed. One of Trump’s complaints about the deal is that he claims that the U.S. government under the Obama administration gave away money to Iran. Trump even tweeted earlier this year that

“Never gotten over the fact that Obama was able to send $1.7 Billion Dollars in CASH to Iran and nobody in Congress, the FBI or Justice called for an investigation!”

Trump is either playing stupid or just plain ignorant of the facts in regards to the Obama Administration sending 1.7 billion in cash to Iran. Well the facts are clear. The money was owed to Iran since 1979 since the U.S. froze all Iranian funds in American banks as retaliation for the seizure of the U.S. embassy in Tehran during the 1979 revolution that ousted the Shah of Iran, a U.S. puppet. The Iran hostage crisis went on for more than a year but ended with the Algeria Declaration that involved a number of agreements between the United States and Iran that resolved the hostage crisis. It was brokered by the Algerian government which was signed in Algiers on January 19, 1981. The agreement included an exchange for the release of 52 American diplomats and citizens.

The U.S. government and Iran agreed to resolve the money issue through ‘international arbitration’ meaning that both sides since 1979, have made payments to each other. It has been estimated that by 1983, Iran returned more than $896 million to U.S. banking institutions and in return, the U.S. transferred hundreds of millions in frozen funds to Iran. Today, private claims from the U.S. side have been resolved to the tune of $2.1 billion while Iran received more than $3 billion of its estimated $12 billion in frozen assets since 1981. So Trump’s personal assessment of the Obama Administration as just giving money to Iran deserves an investigation is absurd. Trump’s ignorance on the facts is clear.

The number one question the world had asked in regards to the Iran Nuclear Deal was what will Trump do? Nobody knew what will Trump do except those in the halls of Washington where members of congress and the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) rub elbows on a daily basis. But during the 2016 U.S. Presidential campaign, Trump did promise to rip up the agreement. So when Trump became President he cancelled the Iran Nuclear Deal despite pressure from members of the European Union, the IAEA and the international community including Russia and China not to withdraw from the deal.

Cancelling the deal will allow Trump to impose new sanctions on Iran. On September 13, 2017, The Arms Control Association released a press statement calling for “Trump and the U.S. Congress to continue to fulfill Washington’s commitments under the multilateral accord.” The press release stated the following:

More than 80 of the world’s leading nuclear nonproliferation specialists issued a joint statement Wednesday on why the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between six world powers and Iran “has proven to be an effective and verifiable arrangement that is a net plus for international nuclear nonproliferation efforts.” “Since the nuclear deal was implemented in January 2016, the JCPOA has dramatically reduced the risk posed by Iran’s nuclear program and mandated unprecedented monitoring and transparency measures that make it very likely that any possible future effort by Iran to pursue nuclear weapons, even a clandestine program, would be detected promptly,” the statement notes

It has been reported that Iran will remain the JCPOA agreement along with the European Union, Russia and China further isolating the U.S. One important question remains, Can the U.S. and Israel attempt a false flag in Syria and blame it on Iran? Yes. Israel will continue to launch attacks on Syria until Netanyahu comes up with another presentation titled ‘Iran has Secretly Developed Nukes in Syria’ then a joint US-Israel military strike on Iran is most likely.

Trump, North Korea and the Nobel Peace Prize

‘Nobel’, ‘Nobel’ the crowd chanted for U.S. president Donald J. Trump at a rally in Michigan last Saturday to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize (which has lost credibility a long time ago for giving war criminals Henry Kissinger and the former U.S. President Barack Obama the peace prize). Yes, North and South Korea has a real possibility of reuniting is a welcoming attempt at peace by the entire world, but I doubt Trump’s “fire and fury” threats and calling the North Korean leader Kim-Jong-Un “Rocket Man” led to a North and South Korea peace process was simply not the case. RT News published what the Chair of the Russian Upper House Committee for International Relations, Senator Konstantin Kosachev had said about awarding Trump the Nobel Peace Prize:

Screenshot from RT News

A Russian senator has described calls to award Donald Trump the Nobel Peace Prize for his role in the Korean peace deal as an attempt by the US to take credit for the resolution of a conflict that it had been stoking for decades. “I see this as an attempt to make the United States an exceptional and only contributor to the ‘Korean turnaround.’ Of course this is not true. If the US has ever played any exceptional role it was their role in provoking tensions on the Korean peninsula and constant provocations aimed against DPRK,” the Chair of the Russian Upper House Committee for International Relations Senator Konstantin Kosachev told TASS on Saturday

However, while Trump is taking the credit for the peace process that is currently taking place on the Korean Peninsula, he has pulled out of the JCPOA with possibility of the U.S. and Israel launching strikes, possibly even nuclear strikes against Iran. Israel has a majority of zealots in the Knesset willing to take that chance and risk a nuclear war to once and for all, defeat one of their major enemies for the survival of the Jewish State. Indeed, very dangerous times ahead.

Jerusalem, a Holy City in Chaos

The U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem scheduled for May 14th will increase tensions in an already fragile situation between the Israelis and Palestinians, possibly igniting a third intifada? Since Trump announced the recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, a Sputnik News report indicated that Hamas has called for the Third Intifada:

According to the Palestinian Islamic fundamentalist organization, which governs the Gaza Strip, it expects the “day of rage” protests against the US move, which claimed two lives and left over 1,000 injured on Friday, to continue. “Protests will continue in the West Bank, the Gaza Strip and Jerusalem.Because we protest against the US recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, as we consider it the capital of Palestine. We hope that the protests will develop further and further,” the movement’s press secretary told RIA Novosti A day after Trump’s announcement, which has been condemned by Muslim states and countries backing a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian crisis, the leader of the political bureau of Hamas called for a third “intifada” uprising “against the US and Zionist plans to Judaize Jerusalem.” Amid tense clashes between Palestinians and police over the US decision on Jerusalem, the Israeli army has intensified its operations against Hamas, particularly, targeting its tunnels in the Gaza Strip

The first Palestinian intifada between 1987-1991 was a resistance against the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories that Israel gained during the 1967 Six-Day War. The start of the second intifada was when Israeli Prime Minister at the time, Ariel Sharon and a group of his supporters visited the Temple Mount in September of 2000. The second intifada lasted until 2005.

One of the long-term goals of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was to seize control of Jerusalem and turn it into the capital of the Jewish people. Most people around the world rejected Israel’s proposal to convert Jerusalem into an ethnically cleansed capital of Israel. Trumps decision to move the U.S. embassy in Tel-Aviv to Jerusalem was also influenced by one of the main Zionist billionaires, Sidney G. Adelson who reportedly donated more than $20 million to the Trump Campaign in 2016. Back in February, a New York Times article titled ‘Hard-Line Supporter of Israel Offers to Pay for U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem’ made it clear on why Mr. Adelson donated to the Trump campaign:

Sheldon G. Adelson, one of the most hawkish supporters of Israel among American Jews, has offered to help fund the construction of a new American Embassy in Jerusalem, according to the State Department, which on Friday said it was reviewing whether it could legally accept the donation

The article also mentions that Mr. Adelson has been advocating Washington to move its embassy to Jerusalem for a long time. Trump has kept another promise:

For years, Mr. Adelson, a Las Vegas casino mogul, has pushed the United States government to move its embassy to Jerusalem, the disputed capital that both Israelis and Palestinians claim as their own. With an estimated net worth of $40 billion, Mr. Adelson donated heavily to Mr. Trump’s campaign and gave $5 million to the committee organizing the president’s inauguration festivities, the largest such contribution ever. Mr. Trump vowed during his campaign that, if elected, he would “fairly quickly” move the embassy to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv. In December, he announced that he would formally and officially recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and move the embassy there

Not only was Adelson an influence in Trump’s insane decision to move the U.S. embassy, his son-in-law Jared Kushner, who is also Trump’s Middle-East Advisor and whose family runs the Charles and Seryl Kushner Foundationwhich has donated to Israeli “land-grabbers” or settlers in Palestinian territories in the past. Back in 2016, an interesting report by Haaretz, one of Israel’s main newspapers ‘Kushner Foundation Donated to West Bank Settlement Projects’ tells us who and what the Kushner’s was funding:

On average, the family donates a few million dollars a year to charitable causes through the Charles and Seryl Kushner Foundation, tax forms for the years 2010 through 2014 show. The average donation is typically in the range of $5,000 to $10,000. Jared Kushner – as well as his brother and two sisters – sits on the board of his parents’ family foundation, which was created in 1997. Among organizations and institutions in the West Bank that receive funding from the Kushner family, the leading beneficiary is American Friends of Beit El Yeshiva. Located in one of the more hard-line, ideological settlements, Beit El Yeshiva received $20,000 from the Kushner family in 2013

Not only did the Kushner Foundation donated to Beit El Yeshiva, the foundation also donated to the Israeli settlement of Yitzhar where the radical Od Yosef Chai led attacks on Palestinian villages along with Israeli security forces.

“This particular yeshiva has served as a base for launching violent attacks against nearby Palestinians villages and Israeli security forces, as well; as a result, it no longer receives funding from the Israeli government” according to Haaretz.

Last year, Reuters’ reported that the Israeli settlement of Bet El also supported Trump’s choice of nominating Jared Kushner as Senior Advisor on the Middle East.

“For many in the Israeli settlement of Bet El, deep in the occupied West Bank, Donald Trump’s choice of Jared Kushner as his senior adviser on the Middle East is a sign of politics shifting in their favor”

The report said that the Kushner family’s charitable foundation has donated” tens of thousands of dollars to their settlement” and that it is “part of a diplomatic rebalancing after what they view as eight years of anti-Israel bias under the U.S. administration of Barack Obama.” According to Haaretz:

“He will stand up for our interests. I suppose he will lean in our favor,” said Avi Lavi, 46, who has lived in Bet El for more than 40 years. “He’ll be fair, as opposed to Obama, whose policy leaned always towards the Arabs.” New U.S. President Trump says his son-in-law Kushner, 36, is capable of brokering the “ultimate deal” to deliver peace between Israelis and Palestinians

As long as there is the continued expansion of Israeli settlements on Palestinian territories, there will never be a peaceful solution between both sides. On August 17, 2017, United Press International (UPI) reported that the

“U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday said Israel’s settlement activities in Palestinian lands was a “major obstacle” to achieving a peaceful two-state solution.” On September 25th, 2017, http://www.un.org published the ‘meetings coverage’ of U.N. Security Council over Israel’s illegal settlement activity:

Israel had moved forward with illegal settlement activity at a high rate since late June further dashing hopes for a two-State solution, the United Nations top envoy for the Middle East peace process told the Security Council today. “Continuing settlement expansion, most notably during this period in occupied East Jerusalem, is making the two-State solution increasingly unattainable and undermining Palestinian belief in international peace efforts,” Special Coordinator Nickolay Mladenov told Council members

Jared Kushner reportedly also pressured Trump’s National Security Advisor, General Michael Flynn to intervene with Russia’s decision (who did not to support Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital) on behalf of Israel. In 2017, Consortium News article ‘The Israel-gate Side of Russia-gate’ reported on what special prosecutor Robert Mueller discovered:

In investigating Russia’s alleged meddling in U.S. politics, special prosecutor Robert Mueller uncovered evidence that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pressured the Trump transition team to undermine President Obama’s plans to permit the United Nations to censure Israel over its illegal settlement building on the Palestinian West Bank, a discovery referenced in the plea deal with President Trump’s first National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. At Netanyahu’s behest, Flynn and President Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner reportedly took the lead in the lobbying to derail the U.N. resolution, which Flynn discussed in a phone call with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak (in which the Russian diplomat rebuffed Flynn’s appeal to block the resolution)

The New York Times report ‘Hard-Line Supporter of Israel Offers to Pay for U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem’ on what the Palestinian leadership had said regarding the embassy move which falls on Israel’s 70th anniversary of its war of independence. For the Palestinians , the anniversary of the ‘Nakba’ known as the ‘catastrophe.’ The Nakba was when the Zionists began the ethnic cleansing of indigenous Palestinians which numbered between 750,000 to one million and turning them into refugees:

“The decision of the U.S. administration to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and to choose the anniversary of the Nakba of the Palestinian people for carrying out this step expresses a flagrant violation of the law,” Saeb Erekat, the secretary general of the Palestine Liberation Organization and a veteran Palestinian negotiator, said in a statement on Friday

On December, 2017, Reuters’ also reported what the reaction was from the Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on the Trump Administration’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital when he said it was the “greatest crime”and that it was a “flagrant violation of international law”:

“Jerusalem is and always will be the capital of Palestine,” he told an emergency meeting of Muslim leaders in Turkey. He said the United States was giving away Jerusalem as if it were an American city. “It crosses all the red lines,” he said

With more than seven-hundred thousand Israeli settlers in occupied Palestinian lands, there will never be a two-state solution between Palestinians and the Israelis.

Trump’s decision to relocate the U.S. embassy has influenced other governments including two in Latin America including Guatemala and now, Paraguay who happen to be U.S. puppet states. However, the historic decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital was rejected by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) with 128 nations voting ‘No’ or “null and void” to recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital with 9 voting in favor with 25 nations abstaining and 21 nations absent. Trump’s decision has isolated Muslims, Christians, Jews and the entire world over this reckless act of belligerence in accordance to international law. The Trump Administration even threatened to take names of those who voted against their decision.

The Balkanization of Syria for Israel

Syria is in the middle of an extreme situation where they have to deal with the remaining elements of ISIS, Al-Nusra and every other future terrorist organization with new made-up names along with American forces slowly creeping up in numbers. Syria also has to deal with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and their actions in recent months is a troubling sign that Israel is gearing up for a long war against its neighbors including Hezbollah and possibly Lebanon.

An important note to consider, and as I had written before, a U.S.-Israeli led attack on Iran cannot happen until Syria and Hezbollah in the south of Lebanon is neutralized. A war on Iran alone will be difficult for the Western alliance in a war against a united front with Syria, Hezbollah, Lebanon, Iran, Russia and even China on Iran’s side. If the balkanization project for Syria under the Yinon plan succeeds, remnants from ISIS, al-Nusra and al-Qaeda in and around Syria and from neighboring warzones will be able to create a new army of jihadists destined to wage a war with Iran on its borders with help from the Saudis and other Gulf states.

In the summer of 1947, Rabbi Fischmann told the U.N. Special Committee of Enquiry that

“The Promised Land extends from the River of Egypt up to the Euphrates, it includes parts of Syria and Lebanon.”

In The Zionist Plan for the Middle East, Oded Yinon said that

“Lebanon’s total dissolution into five provinces serves as a precedent for the entire Arab world including Egypt, Syria, Iraq and the Arabian peninsula and is already following that track” later he added: Syria will fall apart, in accordance with its ethnic and religious structure, into several states such as in present day Lebanon, so that there will be a Shi’ite Alawi state along its coast, a Sunni state in the Aleppo area, another Sunni state in Damascus hostile to its northern neighbor, and the Druzes who will set up a state, maybe even in our Golan, and certainly in the Hauran and in northern Jordan

Israel’s recent strikes in Syria aiming at Iranian military personal suggests that Israel will certainly continue to strike targets within Syria that serves multiple purposes and that is to further destroy Syria by targeting military or civilian areas. Yinon wrote that

“every kind of inter-Arab confrontation will assist us in the short run and will shorten the way to the more important aim of breaking up Iraq into denominations as in Syria and in Lebanon.”

Create conflict between various nations and groups , you create a manufactured crisis. Israel never planned for peace in the Middle East, they planned to tear it apart since Theodore Herzl, the founder of Zionism declared that

“the Jewish State stretches: “From the Brook of Egypt to the Euphrates.”

World War III is in the Final Stages, So How Can the World Stop It?

Trump’s cancellation of the JCPOA and the U.S. embassy move scheduled for May 14th will be adding gas to the fire in the Middle East. There is a looming war between US-backed Israeli forces and Iran. Israel is risking a heavy price if they followed through with a nuclear strike on Iran because it is most likely that their undeclared nuclear weapons would finally be put to use in such a risky confrontation. Israel will surely be hit with rockets from almost all directions including Syria, Hezbollah in the South of Lebanon and from Palestine due to the decision to move the U.S. embassy in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, one of the holiest cities in the world for Muslims, Christians and Jews alike. All of the US-Israeli actions since Trump became President will lead to more wars and chaos. Chaos is good for Israel’s long-term agenda. World War III is getting closer. So what can the world do to stop it?

Russia and China have to stand together militarily and more importantly diplomatically through peace. Every sovereign nation can benefit in a new economic era with China’s New Silk-Road and other regions where they can solidify their relationships and work towards the good of their nations is a good start.

All nations that are on the U.S. hit list need to unite and resist. For example, in South America, who to Washington it is still known as their backyard, the US Vice President and Judeo-Christian crusader Mike Pence recently had suggested that Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela are ripe for regime change. Telesur reported on what Pence had said at a ceremony for the new U.S. ambassador to the Organization of American States (OAS), for the Trump Administration, Carlos Trujillo:

During his speech the U.S. vice president singled out Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela. Of Cuba he said the island continued to live “under tyrannical legacy,” using terminology and rhetoric used by right-wing Cuban Americans against the communist government of Cuba. Later it was Nicaragua’s turn. Pence accused Daniel Ortega’s government of “brutally repressing” peaceful protesters, a common allegation used by successive U.S. governments and their western allies to justify interference despite lacking proper evidence to back their claims. The he attacked the Venezuelan government calling President Nicolas Maduro a “dictator” and charged him with turning “one of South America’s most prosperous countries into one of the poorests”

This is just one example of how the U.S. Empire continues to operate. Bolivia, Cuba, Nicaragua, Ecuador and Venezuela united can push back any attempt by Washington to destabilize their governments. One way is to prevent regime change is to ban any US-funded Non-Government Organization such as USAID and the NED for starters. Bolivia and Ecuador has wisely banned U.S. NGO’s from creating a counter-revolutions run by the opposition who has close ties to Washington. One positive note in my opinion is the joint Venezuela-Palestine Bi-National Bank for Venezuela’s crypto currency, the ‘petros’ is definitely a step in the right direction, let’s see how far it can go to help each other in the long run minus US-Israel interference in the process.

As for the war in Syria, it is a wake-up call to the world that the US-Israel alliance must be stopped or we all will face the threat of a nuclear war launched by either Israel or the U.S. against Iran. What would could possibly go wrong? A new world war with the real possibility of going nuclear with Russia and China backing Iran.

In a the U.S. mainstream media, news magazine Newsweek reported last month that

“an angered Kremlin may reconsider that position and provide Assad with the weapons systems he has been pushing for, especially after Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the BBC Moscow would do what was needed to help Syria “deter aggression.”

The report also mentioned what Ex-Israeli military intelligence chief Amos Yadlin had said about the idea that Russia had deploying S-300s to Syria and that it would be targeted by Israel’s air force. Yadlin said

“If I know the air force well, we have already made proper plans to deal with this threat. After you remove the threat, which is basically what will be done, we’re back to square one,” he told Bloomberg.”

Russia has the military capabilities to deal with the US-Israel threat in Syria. Iran and China also have the military capability to strike U.S. and Israeli forces at a moment’s whim. Hezbollah, Syria, Iran, Russia and China can stop World War III as they stand united against the actions taken by the U.S. and Israel as it continues to target Syria. Not only the nations I just mentioned can stop World War III, the international community can form peaceful protests in every region of the world to stop the U.S. and Israel’s path to war.

Another important element to stop World War III is the alternative media by spreading important and vital information to the international community. Truth is the medicine needed to treat the sickness of war propaganda. Western-led wars at least since the Spanish-American War of 1898 has been responsible for some of the worst atrocities in human history. We as a people have a real chance of stopping the next major war. One of the solutions against the wicked powers of the West and Israel is to stand united and spread the truth on what the real agenda is. Peace can still be possible so let’s all take a stand and try to stop this war, because in the end, it is up to all of us and let’s not waste any time doing so.

