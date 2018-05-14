25 mins ago May 14, 2018J.C.

gallery Israel Bans Entry of Palestinian Medical Delegation into Gaza. Crime against Humanity

By The Palestinian Information Center
Global Research, May 14, 2018
The Palestinian Information Center 13 May 2018

The Israeli occupation authorities on Sunday decided to prevent a Palestinian medical delegation from entering the Gaza Strip.

Ministry of Health said in a statement that the Israeli authorities refused to issue the necessary entry permits for the members of the medical delegation formed by the Palestinian Minister of Health in RamallahJawad Awwad to assist medical staff in Gaza.

The Ministry stressed that this ban is a further crime committed against the Gazan people who are also prevented from travelling abroad for treatment.

The Ministry called on international organizations to pressure Israel to allow medical teams to visit Gaza and help the staff working there.

Featured image is from The Palestinian Information Center.

https://www.globalresearch.ca/israel-bans-entry-of-palestinian-medical-delegation-into-gaza-crime-against-humanity/5640443

