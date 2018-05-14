Dear Canada: Your government supports al Qaeda and al Qaeda-affiliated terrorists. It supports all of the terrorists in Syria.

Some of these terrorists are coming home to Canada. As a Canadian you can do little about this since you have supported these terrorists yourselves with your silence and your support for your government’s terrorist-supporting foreign policy.

According to Times reporter Rukmini Callimachi, and confirmed by “multiple intelligence agencies”, Abu Huzaifa “al-Kanadi” has been a member of ISIS in Syria. Reportedly, he fought for ISIS in Manbj Syria.

Now, he has returned home to Canada, and Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale refuses to provide details on his status.[1]

None of this is surprising to informed Canadians. The case of Bherlin Gildo in the UK foretold that this would happen. Gildo’s terror trial collapsed in the U.K. when, as Stuart Hooper reports,

“the suspect’s defence argued that British intelligence service MI6 was supporting the same groups that the suspect was supposedly fighting for, including the not-so-moderate ‘Free Syrian Army’ by providing them with both weapons and ‘non-lethal aid.’ ”[2]

When any government, including Canada’s, supports terrorists, it is unreasonable to expect that such terrorists, on returning home,will be subject to public criminal trials, since such trials would necessarily reveal the government’s criminality.

Mark Taliano is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG) and the author of Voices from Syria, Global Research Publishers, 2017.

