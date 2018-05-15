The logic is inescapable. In 1917 when the British government of David Lloyd George issued the Balfour Declaration, his then cabinet consisted predominately of either Nonconformist or Evangelical Christian churchgoers whose beliefs were governed by the texts of the Bible. They believed in the Second Coming of Christ made possible by the redemption of the Jews who would be gathered together and baptised, en masse, in Jerusalem.

By 1948, however, British values and religious beliefs had changed dramatically but crucially not that of the Americans and their President, Harry S Truman. He was the key factor in the establishment of the new state, planted in Palestine, and the first to recognise it. The rest of the international community took its cue from the US super-state. Which is where we are today.

However, no one could have envisaged that a political entity established as a sanctuary for stateless European refugees, post WW2, would evolve to be a secret nuclear power with an increasing influence over the American Congress and Presidency and with carte blanche to kill at will – in particular those indigenous Palestinians whom it had forcibly expelled from their lands in 1948.

So, why will Israel not continue along the same path for another 70 years?

The answer lies in the changing face of America and its already declining influence on the world stage. The mighty dollar will in the next years lose its position as the world’s reserve currency and, for a variety of reasons, will be replaced by that either of China or Europe.

At that point, Israel will lose its supply of arms, aircraft and funding from the United States and when that time comes, it will revert to just a small, non-strategic state on the Eastern Mediterranean with a mixed population of maybe just 10 million Muslims, Christians and Jews, all co-existing and having free access to the holy sites, in perpetuity. It will probably also revert to its original name of Palestine and Jerusalem will become once again an international city in accordance with the will of the United Nations.

Hans Stehling (pen name) is an analyst based in the UK. He is a frequent contributor to Global Research.

The original source of this article is Global Research Copyright © Hans Stehling , Global Research, 2018

