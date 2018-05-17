8 hours ago May 17, 2018J.C.

gallery Ukrainian Political Scientist Oleg Soskin: Ukraine Should Bomb Donbass in the Same Way Israel Bombs Palestine

By smi.pp.ua
Global Research, May 17, 2018
Stalkerzone

Ukraine must follow the example of Israel and strike blows on the territories that Kiev doesn’t control. This was stated on the air of the “112” TV channel by the adviser to former president Leonid Kuchma, political scientist Oleg Soskin.

“There were hopes for the ‘Minsk Agreements’ and there was a so-called Anti-Terrorist Operation, and not the operation of United Forces. Actually the ‘Minsk Agreements’ have sunk into oblivion, the law doesn’t say anything about them, and we have already moved on to a certain stage of the war with the Russian Federation. In the Donetsk-Lugansk enclave we must say that constant and total military operations are already being conducted.

People from our side die either every day or every other day, but people are wounded every day. And this is already war… Farther will it be necessary to wage war against Russian banks, it will be necessary to do what Israel does to West Bank and Gaza Strip, it will be necessary to strikeblows to their enclaves, to their leadership and to neutralise them. The period of physically liquidating terrorist leaders will begin,” said Soskin.

Translated by Ollie Richardson and Angelina Siard

The original source of this article is Stalkerzone
Copyright © smi.pp.uaStalkerzone, 2018

