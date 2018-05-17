By Al Jazeera
Correction: 15/05/2018: An earlier version of this article stated that diplomats from Nigeria, Thailand and Vietnam attended the inauguration of the US embassy in Jerusalem. This was incorrect, as is now reflected below.
May 15, 2018 “Information Clearing House” – Thirty-two countries attend US ceremony to relocate its embassy to Jerusalem, says Israel’s foreign ministry.
The United States has formally opened its embassy in Jerusalem amid deadly protests in the Gaza Strip.
The move on Monday followed a December 2017 decision by US President Donald Trump to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and relocate the US mission there from Tel Aviv.
Trump’s controversial declaration was widely condemned by the international community, with the United Nations General Assembly rejecting by a huge majoritythe US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.
Most countries say the status of Jerusalem – a sacred city to Jews, Muslims and Christians – should be determined in a final peace settlement and that moving their embassies now would pre-judge any such deal.
Israel’s foreign ministry said all 86 countries with diplomatic missions in Israel were invited to the embassy opening, and 33 confirmed attendance. However, the Nigerian and Thai representatives did not attend.
Here is a breakdown of the countries that attended the ceremony:
Albania
Angola
Austria
Cameroon
Republic of the Congo
The Democratic Republic of the Congo
Ivory Coast
Czech Republic
Dominican Republic
El Salvador
Ethiopia
Georgia
Guatemala
Honduras
Hungary
Kenya
Myanmar
Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia
Panama
Paraguay
Peru
Philippines
Romania
Rwanda
Serbia
South Sudan
Tanzania
Ukraine
Zambia
