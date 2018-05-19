By Samantha Castro

May 18, 2018 “Information Clearing House” – The editor-in-chief of Wikileaks and Australian citizen Julian Assange has not been charged with any crime in any country yet he now sits alone, abandoned by his government, in the Ecuador Embassy waiting to see if he will be granted asylum.

WikiLeaks Australian Citizens Alliance (WACA) will hold a mass rally on the steps of the State Library in Melbourne on July 1st at noon in support of Julian Assange.

Julian’s mother Christine Assange told WACA: “Now is the time for the people of Australia to take to the streets and let Julian know the government may have abandoned him but the people haven’t.

The US, UK, Swedish and our own government have revealed their duplicity because WikiLeaks showed us. I hope every journalist, supporter of free speech, free press and civil rights comes to the rally in Melbourne to show their support for an award winning journalist who exposed the truth to the world.”

Speakers at the July 1 rally include: Adam Bandt MP (deputy leader of the Australian Greens), Patrick O’Connor (SEP candidate), Lizzie O’Shea (human rights lawyer), Robbie Thorpe (indigenous activist), Daniel Matthews (founding member of Wikileaks). More speaker will be announced soon. Rap News will also make a rare live appearance.

For more details visit http://wikileaksaustraliancitizensalliance.net/

This article was originally published by “Green Left” –

=====

Ecuador spied on Assange at London embassy: report

Ecuador Removes Extra Security At Embassy Where Julian Assange Lives

http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/49455.htm