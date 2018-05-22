VISIT MY NEW WEB SITE:

Trump’s hardened war cabinet is in charge of geopolitical policymaking, more wars of aggression likely on its agenda – Iran perhaps a prime target.

In his first public address as Secretary of State, titled “After the Deal: A New Iran Strategy,” neocon extremist Mike Pompeo threatened Iran with “the strongest sanctions in history” if it fails to comply with US demands – things Tehran won’t ever agree to, its sovereignty not for sale to Washington.

“The JCPOA put the world at risk because of its fatal flaws,” Pompeo roared – a bald-faced lie! “(T)he weak sunset provisions of the JCPOA merely delayed (Iran’s) inevitable nuclear weapons capability” – another disgraceful Big Lie, adding: “After the countdown clock ran out on the deal’s sunset provisions, Iran would be free for a quick sprint to the bomb, setting off a potentially catastrophic arms race in the region. Indeed, the very brevity of the delay in the Iranian nuclear program itself incentivized Middle Eastern proliferation.”

America and Israel are nuclear armed and dangerous. Iran abhors these weapons, wanting nothing to do with them. No evidence suggests otherwise.

Pompeo:

“Iran has lied for years about having had a nuclear weapons program. Iran entered into the JCPOA in bad faith. (It) continues to lie.” “The mechanisms for inspecting and verifying Iran’s compliance with the deal were simply not strong enough. (Its) ballistic and cruise missiles could deliver nuclear warheads.” It “spen(ds) its resources fueling proxy wars across the Middle East…Iran perpetuates a conflict that has displaced more than 6 million Syrians” internally and millions more “outside its borders.”

All of the above are bald-faced lies, many more in Pompeo’s hostile address, barely stopping short of declaring war on the Islamic Republic – Pompeo saying:

Washington will work with its allies “to deter (nonexistent) Iranian aggression. We will track down Iranian operatives and their Hezballah proxies operating around the world and we will crush them. Iran will never again have carte blanche to dominate the Middle East.” “If they restart their nuclear program, it will mean bigger problems – bigger problems than they’d ever had before.”

He wants air-tight assurance that “Iran has no possible path to a nuclear weapon, ever” – something it deplores, never sought and wants eliminated everywhere, all nations threatened as long as these weapons exist.

He demands Iran cease all uranium enrichment and pledges no plutonium processing ever. The JCPOA permits enough of the former for energy use.

Tehran must allow “unqualified access to all sites throughout the country,” including off-limits military ones under the JCPOA.

Its government must cease its regional military activities – entirely involved in combating US supported terrorists in Syria on request of its government.

It must cease supporting legitimate entities Washington illegally declared terrorist organizations, including Hezbollah, Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and Yemeni Houthis.

US citizens held by Iran must be released, no matter what offenses they’re accused of committing.

The Islamic Republic must cease being a threat to Israel. It never was and isn’t now, the Jewish state a major threat to regional and global security.

It “must end its…ballistic missiles…launching or development of nuclear-capable missile systems” – the latter something it doesn’t have or want, the former it has every right to develop.

It “must…permit the disarming, demobilization, and reintegration of Shia militias” in Iraq. Tehran supports what Washington rejects – Iraqi sovereignty.

Iran must “cease harboring senior al-Qaida leaders” – a US specialty, the Islamic Republic strongly opposed to the scourge they represent.

“Iran…must end the IRG Qods Force’s support for terrorists and militant partners around the world.” What Iran abhors, Washington supports.

Pompeo:

“At the end of the day, the Iranian people will get to make their choice about their leadership.” “If they make the decision quickly, that would be wonderful. If they choose not to do so, we will stay hard at this until we achieve the outcomes that I set forward today.”

Pompeo wants a Senate-ratified treaty replacing the JCPOA. He wants Iran transformed into a US vassal state. He wants what Tehran won’t ever agree to – demands made to be rejected, not accepted.

He threatened European and other companies with stiff sanctions if they fail to bend to Washington’s will on Iran, adding:

“I know our allies in Europe may try to keep the old nuclear deal going with Tehran. That is their decision to make. They know where we stand.”

On Monday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi said his country’s involvement in Syria is at Assad’s request, stressing:

“Nobody can force Iran to do something against its will. Iran is an independent country that pursues its policies according to its own interests,” adding: “All those should leave Syria who entered the territory of the country without the approval of the Syrian government.”

He said Pompeo’s hostile Monday demands are undeserving of a serious answer, calling the notion of negotiating with Washington “ridiculous.”

He also denied US accusations of aiding the Taliban in Afghanistan, saying:

“The Islamic Republic…has been standing for nearly four decades alongside the friendly and brotherly government and people of Afghanistan to defend their sovereignty and independence, and the statements made to satisfy outsiders and invaders have no congruity with these friendly relations.”

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani vowed the Islamic Republic will continue “out path” undeterred by Washington, adding the era of its regimes “decid(ing) for the world is over.”

He categorically rejected Pompeo’s outrageous demands.

His deplorable address reflected US imperial arrogance and hubris, further proof of its pariah state status, at war on humanity for global hegemony – everyone everywhere threatened by its endless quest for dominance, no matter the human cost.

Trump’s outrageous hostility toward Iran, his JCPOA pullout, along with appointing notorious neocon extremist Iranophobes to key administration positions escalated regional tensions instead of responsibly stepping back from the brink.

Will hot US war on the Islamic Republic follow propaganda and sanctions war? Administration extremists make the unthinkable possible.

