Video: For Italy – A New Government, the Same “Privileged Ally” of US-NATO

By Manlio Dinucci, May 24, 2018

The “Contract for the Government of Change” – stipulated by Luigi Di Maio and Matteo Salvini on behalf of the 5 Star Movement and the League – on the one hand “confirms Italy’s membership of the Atlantic Alliance, with the United States of America as a privileged ally”, and on the other, promises “an open-minded attiutude to Russia, which should be perceived not as a threat but as an economic and commercial partner (which would imply the withdrawal of sanctions), to be rehabilitated as a strategic interlocutor for the resolution of regional crises” and even as a “potential partner for NATO”.

Elections in Venezuela: Democratic, Fair and Transparent

By Nino Pagliccia, May 24, 2018

Nicolas Maduro was re-elected president for the 2019-2025 period by more than two thirds of the voters. The Lima Group, Luis Almagro and the Canadian government immediately issued declarations of not recognizing the elections for being illegitimate, as if they had been prepared before May 20. However, is there any valid basis to those declarations?

Yulia Skripal’s Scripted Public Remarks. The Skripals are UK Hostages “At an Unidentified Location”

By Stephen Lendman, May 24, 2018

Yulia, and perhaps Sergey ahead, are only allowed to publicly say what UK authorities permit – Britain scripting her remarks, letting her say only what her captors permit.

For US Congress, Running a Torture Prison Is a Good Career Move

By Philip Giraldi, May 24, 2018

Accurate information on Haspel is hard to come by. Access to a top secret memo reportedly prepared by Committee Democrats concerning her possibly illegal activities has been restricted even among Senators. Nevertheless, as the first woman to become head of the Agency one might reasonably say that Haspel has certainly broken through several glass ceilings to obtain her new position.

Washington’s Sabotage of Russian Diplomacy. Putin’s Peace Efforts Are Coming to Naught

By Dr. Paul Craig Roberts, May 24, 2018

In the interest of peace Putin has avoided responding to US and Israeli provocations in Syria. Putin went so far as to invite Netanyahu to Russia for the celebration of Russia’s victory over Germany in World War II. Netanyahu accepted, but showed Putin who is boss by ordering illegal Israeli military attacks on Syrian army positions just prior to his departure for Russia.

