In 2007 at San Francisco’s Commonwealth Club, former NATO commander General Wesley Clark (image below) said America underwent a post-9/11 transformation – his address on YouTube deleted.

A “policy coup” occurred, he said. With no public debate or acknowledgement, hardliners usurped power.

From Pentagon commanders, Clark learned about plans to “destroy the governments in seven countries,” he said. Besides Afghanistan – Iraq, Lebanon, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Iran would be targeted.

As a one-star general in 1991, then Under Secretary of Defense Paul Wolfowitz told him Washington intended multiple premeditated wars.

US policymakers wanted the Middle East destabilized, its map redrawn. Clark explained their plan was “to start wars and change governments…not deter conflicts” – unrelated to eliminating despotic regimes and so-called democracy-building, a notion Washington abhors at home and abroad.

Wolfowitz told Clark

“(w)e can use our military anywhere in the Middle East and the Soviets won’t stop us,” adding: “(W)e’ve got about five or 10 years to clean out those old Soviet client regimes.”

He named Syria, Iran, and Iraq, suggesting other countries – a permanent war policy to replace all sovereign independent governments with pro-Western puppet regimes.

In his book titled “Winning Modern Wars,” Clark discussed what’s explained above. Did Congress debate it, he asked?

Did presidents explain it? Did America’s media report it? “Was there a full-fledged (public discussion)? Absolutely not, and there still isn’t,” he said.

Imperial war OF terror is being waged on the phony pretext of combating the scourge Washington created and supports.

It’s ongoing endlessly in multiple theaters, major media complicit in what’s going on, supporting what demands denunciation – war on humanity for global hegemonic control.

Syria is in the eye of the storm – US-orchestrated aggression raging in its 8th year. According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA):

“The (so-called) US-led ‘international coalition aircrafts have carried out an aggression on some of the Syrian Arab Army’s positions in the south-eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor on Thursday at dawn,” adding: “Some of our military positions between al-Bukamal and Hmeimea were hit this morning in an aggression by ‘American coalition’ warplanes,” causing material damage, a military source cited.

Tass so far reported nothing about the incident. AP News reported it. Sputnik News cited Reuters and AFP, saying strikes targeted Syria’s T2 oil facility near the Iraqi border – the attack first reported by Hezbollah’s press office.

Last week, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Pentagon-led Syria airstrikes in May so far were 80% greater than the comparable period last year – on the phony pretext of combating ISIS Washington supports left unexplained.

RT quoted a US military source, saying reports of the above-explained airstrikes are not “consistent with the reality” – after first saying it had no information on the incident.

Washington and its coalition partners have been terror-bombing Syria since September 2014 – including the rape and destruction of Raqqa, massacring countless thousands of civilians, along with targeting the country’s infrastructure.

Several times its military sites were struck, notably its Shayrat airbase last year, and April attacks on multiple targets in response to the false flag Douma CW incident.

Was the above-discussed attack the latest example of US-led aggression? Was Israel involved? By its own admission, it’s conducted countless airstrikes on Syrian targets throughout much of the war.

Longstanding US policy calls for regime change in Syria, Obama administration-orchestrated aggression on the country launched to achieve it – unsuccessful following Russia’s September 2015 intervention at the behest of Damascus.

Hardline neocon extremists are in charge of Trump administration geopolitical policymaking, notably John Bolton and Mike Pompeo.

Do they intend full-scale war on Syria to try accomplishing what US strategy so far failed to achieve?

Washington didn’t launch war on the country to quit. Trump escalated what Obama began. Is far greater escalation coming, risking possible direct confrontation with Russia?

Syria is the world’s top hotspot. Greater escalation could risk unthinkable global conflict. Will Washington go all-out for regime change anyway?

