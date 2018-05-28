16 hours ago May 28, 2018J.C.

gallery The Godfather. Billionaire Sheldon Adelson’s Influence on Donald Trump

CBC Report with Prominent Canadian News Broadcaster Wendy Mesley

By CBC
Global Research, May 27, 2018
CBC 20 May 2018

Billionaire Sheldon Adelson was influential in Trump’s controversial decision to move the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, and he also lobbied Trump on the Iran nuclear deal. Turns out Adelson also has a connection to former PM Stephen Harper. The CBC’s Wendy Mesley interviews Ken Vogel, who writes about money and politics for the New York Times.

“Adelson, the tenth richest man in the world and the GOP’s largest donor, is known to use his money to influence policies on behalf of Israel.

After Trump tore up the Iran agreement, Adelson donated an additional $30 million to the Republican party, possibly the single largest single donation in U.S. history.”

Original CBC’s news program “The Weekly with Wendy Mesley” broadcast on May 20, 2018.

https://www.cbc.ca/i/caffeine/syndicate/?mediaId=1237988419674

“Adelson also influenced former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper, who endorsed Trump’s embassy action and anti-Iran move.

Mesley interviews New York Times reporter Ken Vogel, who says that Adelson has private meetings at the White House with Trump, Vice President Pence, John Bolton, and others.

Israel is at the heart of Adelson’s donations, who has been influenced by his Israeli wife. Vogel explains that Adelson is “the enforcer” for Jewish American donors who give a lot of money to Republican politicians. People are afraid to cross him.”  (America Knew)

 

The original source of this article is CBC
Copyright © CBCCBC, 2018

https://www.globalresearch.ca/the-godfather-billionaire-sheldon-adelsons-influence-on-donald-trump/5642106

