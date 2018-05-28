Global Research endorses the courageous and relentless stance of Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth. Their carefully documented analysis refute the official 9/11 narrative. The WTC buildings were brought down through controlled demolition.

The tragic events of September 11, 2001 constitute a fundamental landmark in American history. a decisive watershed, a breaking point. Millions of people have been misled regarding the causes and consequences of 9/11.

September 11 2001 opens up an era of crisis, upheaval and militarization of American society. Endless wars of aggression under the humanitarian cloak of “counter-terrorism” were set in motion. 9/11 was also a stepping stone towards the relentless repeal of civil liberties, the militarization of law enforcement and the inauguration of “Police State USA”. Today on Memorial Day we remember the countless victims of America’s post-9/11 led wars in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria and Yemen. Read the AEA911 statement below Michel Chossudovsky, Memorial Day, May 28, 2018

***

6,952 U.S. Soldiers and 1.2 Million Others Dead,

$5.6 Trillion Spent

On Memorial Day 2018, we at AE911Truth pause to remember the 6,952 U.S. soldiers who have died in the endless wars since the events of September 11, 2001.

We also recognize the 1.2 million civilians and non-civilians of all countries who have been killed in these senseless campaigns of violence, which have now cost more than $5.6 trillion — or $23,386 to the average American taxpayer. Video: 9/11 Opens up an Era of Crisis, Social Upheaval and Global Warfare In reflecting upon this harrowing loss of life and colossal looting of public resources — all predicated on the official account of 9/11 — let us find within ourselves even greater determination to continue fighting for truth and justice concerning the events of that horrible day. The next time someone tries to tell you that 9/11 is a thing of the past, you can point out any number of ways it affects us to this day, including the thousands of dollars we will each be forced to spend on the “War on Terror” until the truth of 9/11 is exposed. And while you’re at it, you might remind that person of the thousands of military families, 9/11 families, and first responder families whose loved ones would still be with them today were it not for 9/11. Our heartfelt sympathy goes out to these families and to everyone who has been harmed, directly or indirectly, by 9/11 and the actions taken in its aftermath.

Thank you for your support of AE911Truth. Without you, we wouldn’t exist.

The original source of this article is AE911Truth Copyright © AE911Truth , AE911Truth, 2018

https://www.globalresearch.ca/today-we-remember-those-who-died-in-the-ongoing-911-wars/5642175