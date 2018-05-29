Since 2001, Global Research has been delivering critical analysis to its readers as well as direction for the questions we should be asking.

Trump is “Played” by Pence and Bolton, Endangering World Peace: Attempts to Resolve Crisis in Korea and Northeast Asia, Torpedoed by Militarists in Washington

By Carla Stea, May 28 2018

Evidently, Donald Trump is a political neophyte: perhaps he succeeds at making business deals, but he is strangely naïve regarding the viciousness of political chicanery and Machiavellian intrigue in Washington. There is no other explanation for his appointing John Bolton, a notorious hawk, and advocate of pre-emptively attacking the DPRK, to such an influential government position as National Security Adviser. “Peace Negotiator” Mike Pompeo: There is a CIA Plot to Assassinate Kim Jong-un? By Prof Michel Chossudovsky, May 27 2018 In May 2017, the DPRK accused the CIA (headed by Mike Pompeo) and the ROK’s spy agency, of “a failed plot to assassinate Kim Jong-un. Neither the CIA nor the White House responded to these accusations. While press reports acknowledged the CIA’s “long history” of political assassinations, the DPRK’s accusations were casually dismissed.

Mike Pompeo Challenged at Senate Foreign Relations Committee with regard to North Korea, Iran, Yemen