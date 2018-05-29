Since 2001, Global Research has been delivering critical analysis to its readers as well as direction for the questions we should be asking.
Trump is “Played” by Pence and Bolton, Endangering World Peace: Attempts to Resolve Crisis in Korea and Northeast Asia, Torpedoed by Militarists in Washington
By, May 28 2018
Evidently, Donald Trump is a political neophyte: perhaps he succeeds at making business deals, but he is strangely naïve regarding the viciousness of political chicanery and Machiavellian intrigue in Washington. There is no other explanation for his appointing John Bolton, a notorious hawk, and advocate of pre-emptively attacking the DPRK, to such an influential government position as National Security Adviser.
“Peace Negotiator” Mike Pompeo: There is a CIA Plot to Assassinate Kim Jong-un?
By, May 27 2018
In May 2017, the DPRK accused the CIA (headed by Mike Pompeo) and the ROK’s spy agency, of “a failed plot to assassinate Kim Jong-un. Neither the CIA nor the White House responded to these accusations. While press reports acknowledged the CIA’s “long history” of political assassinations, the DPRK’s accusations were casually dismissed.
Mike Pompeo Challenged at Senate Foreign Relations Committee with regard to North Korea, Iran, Yemen
y, May 29 2018
Instead of the typically gratuitous compliments and undeserved deference, there was a display (albeit a minority) of some moral courage with a rare slice of truth on Capitol Hill, epitomizing the real-time requirements of a Senator’s job: to be skeptical, provide oversight and demand accountability from every Federal government witness, no matter the rank – once referred to as ‘grilling the witness.”
The Blatant Conspiracy behind Senator Robert F. Kennedy’s Assassination
By, May 28 2018
Robert Kennedy was a marked man. And he knew it. That he was nevertheless willing to stand up to the forces of hate and violence that were killing innocents at home and abroad is a testimony to his incredible courage and love of country. To honor him requires that we discover the truth about those who killed him.
The Art of War: Italian ‘Sovereignty’ from Brussels, but not from Washington
By, May 29 2018
Strong pressure is exerted on Italy, in a less evident but no less intrusive way, by the United States, which fears a break in the “rules” that subordinate Italy to its economic and strategic interests. This is part of the policies Washington has adopted towards Europe, through different administrations and with different methods, pursuing the same objective: to keep Europe under U.S. influence. NATO is a key instrument of this strategy.
Iran: What Trump Is Not Telling You. What is “The Donald” Concealing?
By, May 25 2018
But there is a dark side to things in Iran, a land with more than 80 million people and a history and culture stretching back 5,000 years. Like the now-destroyed Iraq and Syria, it is a target country. America and Israel want the nation eliminated. It does not toe the Zionist-American line.
