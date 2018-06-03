PUBLIC PEACE PANEL

Jun 8, 2018, Regina, Saskatchewan organized by the Regina Peace Council

This important event will focus on the history of America’s wars of aggression, the role of Canada in supporting US led wars and the need to rebuild Canada’s anti-war movement.

“The Globalization of War: Threatening Russia, China, and North Korea” – Professor Michel Chossudovsky, award winning author and editor of Global Research. His latest book is entitled The Globalization of War, America’s Long War against Humanity

“US Led Wars and the Role of Canada” – David Orchard, organic farmer, human rights activist, politician and author of The Fight for Canada: Four Centuries of Resistance to American Expansionism

“Tasks of the peace movement” – David Gehl, journalist and peace activist, Regina Peace Council

8 June 7 p.m.,

Cathedral Neighbourhood Center, 2900 13th Avenue, Regina,

Host: Regina Peace Council,

For more information call Ed Lehman, 306-718-8010

