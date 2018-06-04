9 hours ago June 4, 2018J.C.

gallery Which Is the Greater Threat? Non-Nuclear Iran or Israeli F-35s and Their Nuclear Weapons of Mass Destruction?

By Hans Stehling
Global Research, June 04, 2018

EU NATO chiefs are now increasingly concerned about their level of military co-operation with the only nuclear state in the world that is outside both the nuclear Non Proliferation Treaty and the Chemical and Biological Weapons Conventions. (NPT)/ (CWC)/ (BWC).

Whilst non-nuclear Iran is subject to inspection by UN Inspectors from the IAEA, nuclear-armed Israel is completely free to increase its weapons of mass destruction, ad infinitum. That includes nuclear, chemical and biological WMD.

Israeli infiltration into European defence systems is now increasingly seen as a catastrophic error by military chiefs anxious to maintain EU and NATO security in the light of current global political instability and the renewed threat from Russia.

Recent co-operation between the Trump administration and the allegedly corrupt Netanyahu ministry, is of increasing concern to European leaders anxious to maintain international trade and peaceful co-operation with Iran. The Trump-Netanyahu collusion is now less of a political error and increasingly more of a strategic threat to both mainland Europe and Britain.

Whilst Israel’s civilian population has some important centres of excellence particularly in the medical and software sectors, this is insufficient to negate the very real threat to Europe from this aggressive, nuclear-armed, expansionist state with its brutal military and its contempt for both human rights and the will of the United Nations.

Hans Stehling (pen name) is an analyst based in the UK. He is a frequent contributor to Global Research.

The original source of this article is Global Research
Copyright © Hans Stehling, Global Research, 2018

https://www.globalresearch.ca/which-is-the-greater-threat-non-nuclear-iran-or-israeli-f-35s-and-their-nuclear-weapons-of-mass-destruction/5642986

