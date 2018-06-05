Thanks to the contributions of our readers, we have been able to maintain complete independence. You can help Global Research make information available to the widest possible readership.

Israel Bombs Gaza Hours After Funeral of Murdered 21-year-old Paramedic

By Morning Star, June 04, 2018

Israeli warplanes blitzed the Gaza Strip today as the country continued to punish Palestinians for daring to hold peaceful demonstrations near the fence that seals off the territory.

Israeli Oncologists’ Letter: Let Gaza Cancer Patients Out!

By Physicians For Human Rights In Israel, June 04, 2018

The physicians have decided to act given the growing difficulties they have been experiencing over the past year in providing continuous treatment to cancer patients arriving at their clinics from the Gaza Strip. This is due to the tightening of the Israeli exit permit policy with regard to Gazan cancer patients. According to data provided by Physicians for Human Rights, over the past year medical treatment has been significantly delayed for at least 45 women cancer patients from Gaza.

Which Is the Greater Threat? Non-Nuclear Iran or Israeli F-35s and Their Nuclear Weapons of Mass Destruction?

By Hans Stehling, June 04, 2018

Whilst non-nuclear Iran is subject to inspection by UN Inspectors from the IAEA, nuclear-armed Israel is completely free to increase its weapons of mass destruction, ad infinitum. That includes nuclear, chemical and biological WMD.

Israel’s Intensive Cover-up of Crimes against Palestinians, Complicity of Western Media

By Rima Najjar, June 04, 2018

The world has never witnessed a braver, more steadfast and resolute people than the en-caged Palestinians of Gaza — and that goes for every man, woman and child, from Hamas down, enduring unspeakable conditions and saying, in a voice that should be familiar to most Americans, give me liberty or give me death.

While Palestinian Paramedic Razan Lost Her Life, US Ambassador to UN Nikki Haley “Lost Her Humanity”

By Prof. Kamel Hawwash, June 04, 2018

Contrast the humane and selfless acts of 21-year-old Razan, with limited opportunities to bring peace and justice to her people, with the shameful and brazen attempts in the Security Council by US Ambassador Nikki Haley to deny another people, Razan’s people, protection from Israeli terror.

