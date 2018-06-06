Circumstantial evidence points in that direction, as Ray explains in this 16-minute video.

June 06, 2018 “Information Clearing House” – The bus ride to NYC from Washington on June 1 was unusually long, so Ray was a bit weary and bedraggled arriving at John Jay University for the Left Forum. But Wilton Vought, the real-pro videographer who runsOther Voices, Other Choices, had just finished setting up for the forum and asked to interview Ray.

Even were Ray to have been in top shape, 16 minutes do not suffice. It is not that the material is so complicated; it just requires two things: (1) more than 16 minutes (ideally including Q & A) and (2) listeners/readers willing to make the effort to understand seemingly intimidating technical issues. Even Ray has been able to grasp the relevance of the basic principle of physics called fluid dynamics, which explains, as conclusively as physics can, why the download/copy at the DNC on July 5, 2016 could not have been a hack — by the Russians or by anyone else.

Those with lingering questions can find answers in the three links below. Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS), especially members with decades of experience at NSA, have been glued to this issue like chewing gum — with no axes to grind.

Ray welcomed the chance to address these key issues before the forum even started. Besides, Ray likes New York in June; how about you?

Ray McGovern served as an Army Infantry/Intelligence officer prior to working for 27 years as a CIA analyst. He is co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS). http://raymcgovern.com

Links:

https://consortiumnews.com/2017/07/24/intel-vets-challenge-russia-hack-evidence/

https://consortiumnews.com/2017/09/20/more-holes-in-russia-gate-narrative/

https://consortiumnews.com/2017/01/20/obama-admits-gap-in-russian-hack-case/

