By Richard D. Wolff

Over the last decade, real wages in the US have stagnated. over the exact same period – the real wages in China tripled

Posted June 11, 2018

Richard D. Wolff is Professor of Economics Emeritus at UMass Amherst and a visiting Professor in the Graduate Program in International Affairs of the New School University in New York. Richard Wolff is also a co-founder and active contributor of his non-profit: Democracy at Work

http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/49603.htm